Colocation Market Scope and overview, Competitive Analysis Reports 2022-2031 with Top Vendors Telecity Group, Global Switch Corporation, DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Colocation Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Colocation Market by region.

A colocation facility is an administration that allows small and large organizations to set up their servers (or contract a server on rent) at the location of data center suppliers. This permits the companies to concentrate on their core business activities.

Colocation facility provides cost-effective solutions for organizations as against the installation of servers at their own premises. It eliminates the prerequisite requirements of space and reduces the operating cost incurred for cooling and heating systems. In addition, handling the operation of data centers requires IT expertise for the company, which can be handled by colocation facilities. Moreover, the growing awareness towards the reduction of carbon footprints is has boosted the growth of the market.

However, due to limited network bandwidths available in colocation, some organizations prefer in-house LAN connected data center facilities to colocation. In any case, high start-up capital expenditure and continually fluctuating operational expenses act as restraints for the market, as these factors do not permit the organizations to keep control over their expenses. Colocation data centers supplemented with cloud computing permits adaptability and enhanced networking capabilities, thus, promoting opportunities for the growth of the market.

The market is segmented on the basis of retail solution and wholesale solution for colocation hosting. The retail solution consists of shared rack space, which is generally preferred by small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The wholesale solution allows companies to have a dedicated rack space or floor space to host their servers. The retail colocation holds the highest market share in the colocation market. However, the wholesale colocation segment would exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The end-user market is segmented into SMEs and large organizations. Large organizations are further segmented into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), government and public sector utilities, telecommunication & IT and healthcare and life sciences. The share of large organizations is more as they opt for colocation services on a larger scale. However, it is expected that the SMEs would have a better growth potential as more small businesses would prefer retail colocation services.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. North America is anticipated to be the largest market for colocation. The economic growth rate of the developing countries in the Asia-Pacific region would promote more organizations to opt for colocation hosting. Therefore, this region is likely to have the highest growth rate, whereas LAMEA is expected to grow at a decent pace.

The principal strategies adopted by key companies of the market are partnerships and collaborations. This facilitates the provision of strategic location services to Equinix, Inc, Interxion Holding NV, SunGuard Availability Services, CenturyLINK Technology Solutions, Verizon Communication Ltd, KDDI Telehouse Corporation, NTT data Corporation, American Telephone & Telegraph, Inc., Telecity Group, Global Switch Corporation, DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc., Digital Reality, Rackspace and Navisite, Inc.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

The global colocation market segmentation is illustrated below:

Global Colocation Market-By Type

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Global Colocation Market-By End User

Small-Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Colocation Market-By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial and Insurance Sector

Government & Public sector

Telecom & IT Sector

Healthcare & Life sciences Sector

Energy Sector

Other Sectors

Global Colocation Market-By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

