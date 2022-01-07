Enterprise Application Market Scope and overview, CAGR, Volume and Value 2022-2031

Enterprise Application Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Enterprise Application Market by region.

Enterprise application are software designed to meet the unique needs and objectives of the organizations. It includes applications such as CRM, ERP, SCM, BI, BPM, CMS, and EAM etc.

Traditionally, enterprise applications were designed and developed specifically for back-office transactional activities such as accounting, production and inventory control and order management etc. However, in today’s business context, the role of enterprise application is changing from back-office activities to business process improvement.

Enterprise application is gaining importance as companies look to enhance their internal processes and systems by quickly responding to the challenges such as high cost and lead time incurred during business process. Adoption of enterprise applications enables easy flow of business information within or outside of organization.

To gain competitive advantages such as customer interaction and integration of business functionality, most of the enterprises are implementing enterprise applications. Furthermore, emerging trends of cloud and increased access via mobile device are propelling the market growth. High cost and availability of open source applications in the market are the major challenges for market growth. Rapid changes in business model, geographic expansion of businesses and increasing penetration of cloud technology would open numerous opportunities for the market.

The market is segmented on the basis of the solutions, delivery model, verticals and geography. The solutions segment includes CRM, ERP, SCM, BI, BPM, CMS, EAM, Web conferencing and others. Among all solutions, CRM is becoming popular as it useful to manage interaction with customers and employees. Delivery model segment is further classified into on-premise and cloud based models. The vertical segment includes Manufacturing & Services, BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, aerospace and defense, telecom and others. The market is addressed in various geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA in order to gain the competitive insights.

Key players in the market include Oracle, IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., SAP, HP, QAD Inc. IFS AB, Epicor Software Corp., Infor, and Salesforce Inc. among others.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

The market is segmented on the basis of solution, delivery model, verticals and geography.

GLOBAL ENTERPRISE APPLICATION MARKET BY SOLUTION

CRM

ERP

SCM

BI

BPM

CMS

EAM

Web conferencing

Others

GLOBAL ENTERPRISE APPLICATION MARKET BY DELIVERY MODEL

On-premise

Cloud enabled

GLOBAL ENTERPRISE APPLICATION MARKET BY VERTICALS

Manufacturing & Services

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government

Aerospace and defense

Telecom

Others

GLOBAL ENTERPRISE APPLICATION MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business:

