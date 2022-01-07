Proximity and Displacement Sensors Market Scope and overview, Expected to Raise Moderately over 2031

A proximity sensor is integrated in systems to detect the presence of an object of interest within the vicinity of the sensor. The function is featured with non-contact detection ensuring a high degree of reliability and durability of sensor. A displacement sensor measures the displacement of object of interest from one point to another.

Today, the market for proximity and displacement sensors is in a progressive phase of its product life cycle. Rapidly growing demand of these sensors in the development of factory and process automation systems has increased the rivalry in the Proximity and Displacement (P&D) sensor market creating a healthy competitive environment in the market.

Rising trend of process automation in factories and the continuous growth of smartphone and tablet market, largely drive the proximity & displacement sensors market. In addition, the declining price trend is expected to drive the market exponentially. Growing popularity towards contact less sensing applications and the interest of automobile manufacturers towards the integration of sensor technology in automotive security and infotainment systems will eventually uplift the market for proximity and displacement sensors.

The application industries studied in the report include parking sensor systems, ground proximity warning systems, anti-aircraft warfare, roller coasters, conveyor systems, vibration monitoring systems, assembly line testing, mobile devices and others. The parking sensor system holds the maximum revenue share presently, followed by a conveyor system, and mobile devices.

The proximity and displacement sensors, in accordance to end users, are segmented into industries such as automotive, pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, food and beverages, manufacturing, elevators and escalators, & metals and mining.

The automobile and manufacturing industries hold a higher market share with higher unit cost along with a higher size of demand.

Geographically, the global market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America was the leading region in proximity and displacement sensors market followed by Asia-Pacific in 2013. Most of the OEM’s are concentrated in North America & Asia-Pacific region. This is a key reason for the substantial market share in this region.

The prominent players in this market are ifm electronics gmbh, Kaman Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Lion Precision Inc., Micron Optics, Inc., Omron Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Pepperl+Fuchs, Standex-Meder Electronics Inc., and Turck Inc. These key players are profiled in the report with detailed information on their business overview, product portfolios, financials, investments, news and recent developments.

KEY BENEFITS

The report analyzes key market trends, industry growth, driving & limiting factors and opportunities of the global proximity and displacement sensor’s market for a better preview of the global market

The global geography analysis helps in identifying key players in the market and their strategic moves to maintain their position in the global market

Porter’s five force model highlights the market threats, and the competitive scenario which enables the stakeholders in the market to devise appropriate strategies

The analysis identifies potential prospects for players to expand their market presence and increase their market share

Research includes the micro level analysis based on sensor’s types, applications, end users and geographies to know the market dynamics in a better way

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KeyMarket Segmentation

The global proximity and displacement sensors market is segmented based on the proximity and displacement sensor types, their applications, end users and geographies.

MARKET BY TYPE

Inductive sensors

Photoelectric sensors

Capacitive sensors

Ultrasonic sensors.

Magnetic sensors

LVDT sensors

MARKET BY APPLICATION

Parking Sensor Systems

Ground Proximity Warning System

Anti-aircraft warfare

Assembly line automation

Vibration monitoring system

Roller coasters

Conveyor systems

Mobile devices

Others (detection of surface run-out of blades, precision thickness measurement, and disc driving spindle)

MARKET BY END USERS

Automotive industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Food and beverage industry

Pulp and paper industry

Elevators and Escalators industry

Manufacturing industry

Metals and mining industry

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

