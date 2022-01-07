Brain Computer Interface Market Scope and overview, 2021 Portrays High-End Demand across Major Geographies During 2022-2031

Brain Computer Interface Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Brain Computer Interface Market by region.

Brain computer interface is also referred to as direct neural interface, synthetic telepathy interface, brain machine interface or mind machine interface. Brain computer interface (BCI) is a system that facilitates a direct communication channel between the brain and the peripheral devices, which are used to calibrate the movement in physically challenged individuals.

A BCI system records the brain signals from the surface of the cortex, from devices implanted within the brain or from the sensors placed over the scalp. These signals are then transmitted to the peripheral device that enables the user to perform numerous tasks. With the help of a BCI system, the paralyzed and handicapped individuals can overcome their physical challenges and perform various day-to-day tasks.

The primary function of the BCI device is to intercept the electrical signals that pass between the neurons and transmit them to an external device. Technological developments in the field of computation, human sensing, entertainment, gaming, and communication and control, is a major factor that will drive the BCI market.

Intensive research carried out to develop a cure for fatal brain disorders and injuries, and the rising number of government funding with a view to encourage BCI research studies are likely to boost the market. However, the ethical problem faced during the research i.e., to use BCI to treat patients whose informed consent cannot be obtained, can act as a restraint for the BCI market.

In most of the cases, it is not possible to define or restrict the amount of information that can be retrieved from the patient. BCI is comparatively a na?ve technology and many of its applications are yet to be commercialized and are a part of laboratory research.



The brain computer interface market is segmented based on type, application and geography. The type segment includes invasive BCI, non-invasive BCI and partially invasive BCI technology. Based on the analysis and forecast, the non-invasive BCI technology segment is expected to lead the market from 2014 to 2020.

On the basis of application, the global BCI market is segmented into communication and control, healthcare, smart home control, gaming and entertainment and others. The healthcare application of BCI technology is forecasted to be the largest market followed by the gaming and entertainment segment. Based on geography, the global BCI market covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

KEY PLAYERS

Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Guger Technologies OEG and Mind Solutions Inc. are some of the key players profiled in this report.



KEY BENEFITS



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the brain computer interface market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2013-2020 are provided to showcase the financial appetency of the market

Porter’s five forces model and a SWOT analysis of the industry illustrate the potency of the buyers and suppliers participating in the market

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding on the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented on the basis of type, application and geography.



MARKET BY TYPE



Invasive

Non-invasive

Partially invasive



MARKET BY APPLICATION



Healthcare

Communication and control

Gaming and entertainment

Smart home control

Others

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Report description

1.2 Key benefits

1.3 Key market segmentation

1.4 Research methodology

1.4.1 Secondary research

1.4.2 Primary research

1.4.3 Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 Executive summary

2.2 CXO perspective

2.3 Market beyond: what to expect by 2025

2.3.1 Base case scenario

2.3.2 Optimistic scenario

2.3.3 Critical scenario

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 Market definition and scope

3.2 Brain-computer interface system

3.3 Various brain-scanning technologies used for BCI

3.3.1 EEG (Electro-encephalography)

3.3.2 fMRI (Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging)

3.3.3 NIRS (Near Infrared Spectroscopy)

3.3.4 MEG (Magnetoencephalography)

3.3.5 ECOG (Electrocorticography)

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

