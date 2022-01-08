Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Leg injury sidelines Tottenham forward Son through January

By Associated Press
2022/01/08 00:57
Tottenham's Son Heung-min reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Tottenham Hotspur at Vicarage Road, Watford, Engla...

Tottenham's Son Heung-min reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Tottenham Hotspur at Vicarage Road, Watford, Engla...

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham forward Son Heung-min will likely be sidelined until the end of the month because of a leg injury, manager Antonio Conte said Friday.

The South Korea international leads the team with eight Premier League goals this season with sixth-place Tottenham challenging for a Champions League spot.

Son had a scan after feeling “a bit of pain in his muscle” the morning after Tottenham's 2-0 loss to Chelsea in a League Cup match on Wednesday, Conte said.

The manager said Son won't train before the international window in the last week of January.

Tottenham hosts third-tier Morecambe on Sunday in the third round of the FA Cup. That's followed by the second leg of the League Cup semifinal against Chelsea next week.

Conte's team then plays three Premier League games — Arsenal, Leicester and Chelsea — before the international break.

Son's absence could increase pressure on Tottenham to bolster its squad in the current transfer window.

“We have two ways to improve the situation, no? One is to improve the players that we have in our squad. Another opportunity could be to improve the quality of the squad but as you know very well, January is not easy for anyone,” said Conte, who was hired in early November.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-08 02:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
'7 + 7' travelers form Omicron cluster in Taipei hotel
'7 + 7' travelers form Omicron cluster in Taipei hotel
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
"