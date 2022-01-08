Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Poitier's films include 'The Blackboard Jungle,' 'Sneakers'

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/08 00:21
Poitier's films include 'The Blackboard Jungle,' 'Sneakers'

Films of Sidney Poitier include:

“From Whence Cometh Help” (Army documentary), 1949.

“No Way Out,” 1950.

“Cry the Beloved Country,” 1952.

“Red Ball Express,” 1952.

“Go Man Go!,” 1954.

“The Blackboard Jungle,” 1955.

“Goodbye My Lady,” 1956.

“Edge of the City,” 1957.

“Something of Value,” 1957.

“Band of Angles,” 1957.

“The Mark of the Hawk,” 1958.

“The Defiant Ones,” 1958.

“Porgy and Bess,” 1959.

“All the Young Men,” 1960.

“Virgin Island,” 1960.

“A Raisin in the Sun,” 1961.

“Paris Blues,” 1961.

“Pressure Point,” 1962.

“Lilies of the Field,” 1963.

“The Long Ships,” 1964.

“The Greatest Story Ever Told,” 1965.

“The Bedford Incident,” 1965.

“A Patch of Blue,” 1965.

“The Slender Thread,” 1965.

“Duel at Diabolo,” 1966.

“In the Heat of the Night,” 1967.

“To Sir With Love,” 1967.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” 1967.

“For Love of Ivy” (also story), 1968.

“The Lost Man,” 1969.

“They Call Me Mister Tibbs!” 1970.

“Brother John,” 1971.

“The Organization,” 1971.

“Buck and the Preacher” (also director), 1972.

“A Warm December” (also director), 1973.

“Uptown Saturday Night” (also director), 1974.

“Let’s Do It Again” (also director), 1975.

“The Wilby Conspiracy,” 1975.

“A Piece of the Action” (also director), 1977.

“Stir Crazy” (director only), 1980.

“Hanky Panky” (director only), 1982.

“Fast Forward” (director only), 1985.

“Shoot to Kill,” 1988.

“Little Nikita,” 1988.

“Ghost Dad” (director only), 1990.

“Separate But Equal,” 1991.

“Sneakers,” 1992.

“Children of the Dust,” 1995.

“To Sir, With Love II,” 1996.

“Mandela and de Klerk,” 1997.

“The Jackal,” 1997.

“David and Lisa,” 1998.

“Free of Eden,” 1999.

“The Simple Life of Noah Dearborn,” 1999.

“The Last Brickmaker in America,” 2001.

___

Sources: “The Film Encyclopedia” by Ephraim Katz, Internet Movie Database.

Updated : 2022-01-08 01:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
'7 + 7' travelers form Omicron cluster in Taipei hotel
'7 + 7' travelers form Omicron cluster in Taipei hotel
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
"