All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 36 23 8 5 51 120 104 Florida 34 22 7 5 49 133 103 Toronto 32 22 8 2 46 108 78 Boston 30 17 11 2 36 87 79 Detroit 34 16 15 3 35 96 114 Buffalo 34 10 18 6 26 91 119 Ottawa 29 9 18 2 20 79 107 Montreal 34 7 23 4 18 73 123

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 34 20 6 8 48 119 89 N.Y. Rangers 35 22 9 4 48 102 90 Carolina 31 23 7 1 47 106 66 Pittsburgh 33 20 8 5 45 110 86 New Jersey 35 14 16 5 33 102 122 Philadelphia 34 13 15 6 32 88 116 Columbus 32 15 16 1 31 102 115 N.Y. Islanders 28 10 12 6 26 64 80

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 35 22 11 2 46 108 93 St. Louis 34 19 10 5 43 119 96 Colorado 30 20 8 2 42 130 97 Minnesota 32 20 10 2 42 119 100 Winnipeg 33 16 12 5 37 99 99 Dallas 30 16 12 2 34 88 90 Chicago 34 11 18 5 27 81 118 Arizona 32 7 22 3 17 70 124

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 37 23 13 1 47 134 111 Anaheim 36 18 11 7 43 111 99 Calgary 32 17 9 6 40 101 77 Edmonton 34 18 14 2 38 113 111 Los Angeles 34 16 13 5 37 93 93 San Jose 35 18 16 1 37 99 110 Vancouver 34 16 15 3 35 89 95 Seattle 33 10 19 4 24 92 122

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 2

New Jersey 3, Columbus 1

San Jose 3, Buffalo 2

Tampa Bay 4, Calgary 1

Minnesota 3, Boston 2

Dallas 6, Florida 5, SO

Colorado 7, Winnipeg 1

Arizona 6, Chicago 4

Vegas 5, N.Y. Rangers 1

Nashville 4, Los Angeles 2

Toronto at Montreal, ppd

Ottawa at Seattle, ppd

Friday's Games

Calgary at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Montreal, ppd

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, ppd

Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, ppd

N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, ppd

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, ppd

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.