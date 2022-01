WTA Yarra Valley Classic Results

Friday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: $442,020 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Yarra Valley Classic at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Quarterfinals

Qinwen Zheng, China, def. Ana Konjuh, Croatia, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (6).

Simona Halep (2), Romania, def. Viktorija Golubic (6), Switzerland, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

Veronika Kudermetova (3), Russia, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 6-2, 4-6, 6-0.

Naomi Osaka (1), Japan, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-1, 7-5.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Viktoria Kuzmova (3), Slovakia, def. Liudmila Samsonova and Daria Kasatkina, Russia, walkover.

Lizette Cabrera and Destanee Aiava, Australia, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 7-5, 1-6, 10-6.

Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula (2), United States, def. Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, and Julia Lohoff, Germany, 6-0, 7-5.