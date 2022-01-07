Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Three Iranian clubs barred from 2022 Asian Champions League

By Associated Press
2022/01/07 19:23
Three Iranian clubs barred from 2022 Asian Champions League

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Three Iranian soccer clubs were barred Friday from the Asian Champions League, including 2020 finalist Persepolis, after having their license to compete withdrawn.

The Asian Football Confederation did not specify why Persepolis, Esteghlal and Gol Gohar Sirjan are now ineligible to play in the 2022 competition.

The AFC cited licensing regulations the clubs failed to meet which relate to issues including timely submission of documents about stadium safety, having fully qualified staff and details of who owns clubs.

Replacement clubs were not named Friday. Preliminary round games are scheduled to be played in March, but the draw for the group stage will be made on Jan. 17.

Persepolis was due to enter the group stage as the 2020-21 Persian Gulf pro League winner.

Esteghlal, a two-time Asian champion before the Champions League was launched, placed third in the domestic league and would have entered a playoff round.

Gol Gohar Sirjan’s withdrawn license prevents the club from entering as a replacement.

The AFC said its disciplinary committee would study the case files of all three clubs for possible sanctions.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-07 21:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Omicron cluster case movements revealed in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Omicron cluster case movements revealed in Taiwan's Taoyuan
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
'7 + 7' travelers form Omicron cluster in Taipei hotel
'7 + 7' travelers form Omicron cluster in Taipei hotel
"