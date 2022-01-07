4 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

Two J-16 fighter jets were among the four Chinese military planes entering Taiwan's ADIZ Friday. (Ministry of National Defense photo) Two J-16 fighter jets were among the four Chinese military planes entering Taiwan's ADIZ Friday. (Ministry of National Defense photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four military aircraft from China entered the southwest sector of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) Friday (Jan. 7), continuing a trend started more than a year earlier.

Two Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Shaanxi Y-8 ELINT electronic intelligence spotter plane, and one Shaanxi Y-8 EW electronic warfare aircraft entered the southwest sector of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense.

As on previous occasions, the military said it tasked aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the Chinese planes, CNA reported.

The ministry began reporting details about the almost daily incursions in Sept. 2020. The Chinese activity reached a peak in early Oct. 2021, with a maximum of 56 People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) planes entering the ADIZ on Oct. 4.

Most incursions took place southwest of Kaohsiung, between Taiwan’s main island and the Taiwan-held disputed South China Sea islands of Dongsha and Taiping.

