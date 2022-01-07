Taiwan’s ITRI shows off real and virtual know-how at CES

Taiwan brand names such as Acer, ASUS, and HTC, as well as ITRI, are present at the 2022 CES in Las Vegas. Taiwan brand names such as Acer, ASUS, and HTC, as well as ITRI, are present at the 2022 CES in Las Vegas. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) emphasized its presence at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas with both real and virtual technology, from AI and robotics to healthcare technology, reports said Thursday (Jan. 6).

In addition to household names in Taiwan’s bustling electronics sector, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) chose 100 start-ups to attend the Jan. 5-8 event.

ITRI’s participation in the show consisted of 11 technologies visible both online and in the United States, while two were only watchable in a virtual version, CNA reported.

The prominent research institute was joined at CES by globally famous Taiwan brand names, such as Acer and ASUS. Acer Inc. targeted gamers with three new laptops equipped with the 12th Gen Intel Core processor, while Asustek Computer Inc unveiled the ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet computer with a detachable keyboard.

HTC Corporation, previously best known for its smartphones, presented a 5G network system allowing users to experience a wireless virtual reality (VR) environment, CNA reported.

