Neurovascular Devices Market Scope and overview, Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022-2031

The neurovascular devices market accounted for $2,935 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $3,712 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Neurovascular devices are defined as instruments and machines employed in treatment of various neurovascular disorders. Furthermore, neurovascular disorders include medical conditions that affect blood vessels, which supply the brain and spinal cord with oxygenated blood. Thus, neurovascular devices such as embolization devices, revascularization devices, thrombectomy devices, and embolic protection devices are used in treatment of neurovascular disorders.

These devices are used in disorders such as aneurysm. For instance, embolization devices are used in occlusion of blood vessels to reduce blood flow, which, in turn, aids in reduction of blood flow. Similarly, other neurovascular devices such as thrombectomy devices are used in disorders such as ischemic stroke. For instance, these thrombectomy devices aid in recovering the brain from ischemic condition if it has not attained the stage of complete infarction. Thus, these devices restore perfusion through blocked artery.

The major factor that contributes toward growth of the neurovascular devices market include surge in geriatric population. Furthermore, other factors such as rise in prevalence of neurovascular diseases and surge in adoption of neurovascular devices across the globe also contribute to growth of the market. In addition, factors such as surge in technological advancements related to neurovascular devices also boost growth of the neurovascular devices market.

However, high cost of neurovascular devices and dearth of qualified neurosurgeons required to handle these devices restrict growth of the market. Conversely, high growth rate exhibited by developing nations provides lucrative opportunities for players operating in the neurovascular devices market

The global neurovascular devices market is segmented on the basis of product, disease pathology, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. By product, the market is divided into embolization devices, revascularization device, thrombectomy devices, embolic protection devices, and accessory devices.

Moreover, these product categories are further divided into sub segments for a profound understanding. For instance, the embolization devices segment is divided into clippings, embolic coils, coil assist stents, and coil assist balloons. In addition, the embolic coils segment is further divided into bare detachable coils and coated detachable coils.

The revascularization device segment is further divided into carotid artery stents and flow diversion stents. In addition, the thrombectomy devices segment is divided into clot retrieval devices, suction & aspiration devices, and snares. The embolic protection devices segment is divided in distal filter devices and balloon occlusion devices. Similarly, the accessory devices segment is divided into microcatheters, and micro guidewires. By disease pathology, the market is classified into aneurysm, arteriovenous malformation (AVM), stenosis, ischemic stroke and others.

The major players in the neurovascular devices market are Medtronic Plc, Stryker Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Terumo Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Integer Holdings Corporation, Acandis GmbH., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., and Microport Scientific Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global neurovascular devices market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessments.

– The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

– A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

Key Market Segments

By Product

o Embolization Devices

? Clippings

? Embolic Coils

– Bare Detachable Coils

– Coated Detachable Coils

? Coil Assist Stent

? Coil Assist Balloon

o Revascularization Devices

? Carotid Artery Stents

? Flow Diversion Stents

o Thrombectomy Devices

? Clot Retrieval Devices

? Suction & Aspiration Devices

? Snares

o Embolic Protection Devices

? Distal Filter Devices

? Balloon Occlusion Devices

o Accessory Devices

? Microcatheters

? Micro-guidewires

By Disease Pathology

o Aneurysm

o Arteriovenous Malformation and Fistulas (AVM)

o Ischemic Stroke

o Stenosis

o Others

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? UK

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? Japan

? China

? India

? Australia

? South Korea

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of LAMEA

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

