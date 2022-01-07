U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market Scope and overview, Challenges and Opportunities for Stakeholders with Detailed Analysis and Forecast 2022-2031

Report Ocean presents a new report on U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Patient monitoring systems are used to measure, record, distribute and display combinations of biometric values such as heart rate, blood oxygen saturation levels (SPO2), blood pressure, and temperature.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

They are used for monitoring patients regularly, which can help avoid serious problems. This reduces the number of emergency department visits, and duration of hospitalization. This is attributed to the large undiagnosed patient population, improving access to healthcare systems, and a high risk of developing chronic disease due to rapid urbanization. In addition, the increase in incidences of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and COPD, are responsible for the high growth rate.

Furthermore, according to the IHS (Information Handling Services), more than four million patients are expected to monitor their health conditions remotely by 2020. This is a 34% increase in remote patient monitoring (RPM). Moreover, technological giants such as Google, Apple, and Amazon are tapping into the RPM market; which leads to drastic changes in healthcare.

Further, IoT applications in healthcare facilitate important tasks such as to improve patient outcomes, and also take some burden off health practitioners. Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices have made remote monitoring in the healthcare sector possible, unleashing the potential to keep patients safe and healthy, and empowering physicians to deliver superlative care. Furthermore, growth in IoT healthcare applications is indeed projected to accelerate as the Internet of Things is a key component in the digital transformation of the healthcare industry and various stakeholders are stepping up their effort in this field.

In addition, Patient monitoring devices are used to continuously measure or observe the physiological parameters of a patient. According to a study by Elliot and Coventry, it is important that the following eight parameters of a critically ill patient should be monitored: oxygen saturation, blood pressure, temperature, pain, pulse, level of consciousness, urine output, and respiration rate. All these parameters can be easily monitored with the help of various patient monitoring devices.

Though most of the markets are dropping down, COVID-19 outbreak has positively affected various healthcare related markets, one of them being patient monitoring systems. At present, the patient monitoring systems market is witnessing a tremendous growth. As these are playing a crucial role to combat the pandemic and monitor patients.

Patient monitoring systems including cardiac monitors, respiratory devices and temperature monitoring devices are facing a huge demand, owing to their immense usage in patient treatment along with IoT technology. In addition, IoT, specifically and especially when combined with other transformative technologies such as Cloud and Artificial intelligence (AI). This led to wide range of applications of IoT in healthcare during this crisis.

The major factors that contribute toward the growth of the patient monitoring system market include increase in geriatric population, increased adoption of smart devices & wearable’s, and technological advancements. In addition, rising incidence rates of chronic diseases such as COPD, genetic diseases, respiratory diseases, and others also contribute toward uplifting growth of the patient monitoring systems market.

Furthermore, collaborations between companies, hospitals, and academic institutions are expected to lead to the launch of new products, which would help to increase the market revenue and boost the market growth. However, data privacy & security issues and lack of awareness among public in developing country like U.S. Moreover, government regulations and reimbursement issues can also hamper growth of the U.S patient monitoring system market.

U.S. PATIENT MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET SEGMENTATION

The U.S. patient monitoring system market is segmented into a component which is further classified into device type is sub-segmented, service type and connectivity technology. By device type sub segmented hemodynamic monitoring devices, neuromonitoring devices, cardiac monitoring devices, fetal neonatal monitoring devices, respiratory monitors, multiparameter monitoring devices, remote patient monitoring devices, and temperature monitoring devices. The service type segment is further divided into consulting, foam dressings, system integration & deployment, and support & maintenance. The connectivity technology type segment is further categorized into cellular IoT, LoRa, NB-IoT, Wi-Fi, SIGFOX, wire line, wireless personal area network (WPAN), and others. Cellular IoT type is further subdivided into 3G and 4G.

Component segment review

On the basis component, the devices segment acquired largest market share in 2019, and is anticipated to maintain to forecast period. The cardiac monitoring devices segment dominated the patient monitoring devices market throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of various cardiovascular diseases such as congestive heart failure and stroke each year across the globe.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the U.S.

patient monitoring system market, namely Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google), Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, International Business Machine Corporation (IBM), General Electric Company, Johnson and Johnson, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Masimo Corporation.

Other players in the patient monitoring system market include (Profiles not included in the report): – Cisco Systems Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Microsoft Corporation, Schiller AG and among others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current U.S. patient monitoring system market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

? An in-depth analysis of country is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate country specific plans.

? A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the U.S. patient monitoring system market is provided.

? The key regulatory guidelines for the U.S. patient monitoring system market are critically dealt across the country.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

