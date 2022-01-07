Smart Insulin or Glucose Responsive Insulin Market Scope and overview, Growth Opportunity, Developments and Regional Forecast to 2022-2031

Report Ocean presents a new report on global smart insulin or glucose-responsive insulin market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global smart insulin or glucose-responsive insulin market was valued at $2,773.73 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $6,174.30 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Smart insulin or glucose-responsive insulin is a next generation insulin that automatically responds to changing blood glucose levels. It helps in management of blood glucose level of diabetic patients in minimally invasive manner. It is a painless mode of introducing insulin compared to injectable insulin, reducing the risk of skin irritation caused due to needles. Advanced diabetic therapy in the form of insulin patches, insulin pens, continuous glucose monitoring systems (CGMS), and artificial pancreas help to improve management of blood sugar level and decrease the possibility of any diabetic-related difficulty.

Smart insulin is used to deliver insulin into diabetic patients. Increase in demand for self-injection devices, rise in prevalence of diabetes, and accuracy in dosage delivery of insulin are expected to drive the market growth. The market is expected to witness an exponential growth during the forecast period, owing to benefits of using these advanced devices over conventional products and increase in healthcare expenses.

Moreover, rise in the incidences of diabetes globally and increase in diabetic patients are expected to boost the market growth. As per data published by the NCBI (National Center for Biotechnology Information) in 2016, six million people with diabetes used insulin either alone or in combination with an oral medication.

However, lack of awareness, cost restrains in developing regions, and less variability in products are expected to hinder the market growth. Development of affordable products with fewer side effects and presence of undiagnosed diabetic patients globally are expected to provide opportunities for the market growth.

North America accounted for the majority of the market share in 2019, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. North America holds a dominant share in the global Smart Insulin or Glucose Responsive Insulin market, because well-developed supply-side infrastructure, rapid acceptance of innovative technologies, and adequate reimbursements have fuelled the growth of the North American smart insulin or glucose responsive insulin market. Asia Pacific is expected to continue the trend throughout the forecast period, because growth is increase in diabetic population across the region.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– CeQur

– Diamesco Co

– Eli lily and Company

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

– Insulet Corporation

– Medtronic Plc

– Novo Nordisk A/S.

– Sanofi

– Zealand Pharma

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Delivery Devices

– Smart Insulin Pen

– Smart Insulin Pump

o Tethered Insulin Pumps

o Insulin Patch Pumps

By Disease

– Type 1 Diabetes

– Type 2 Diabetes

By Type

– Rapid Acting

– Intermediate Acting

– Long Acting

– Short Acting

– Premixed Type

By Geography

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

