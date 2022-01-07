Spinal Implant and Devices Market Scope and overview, Upcoming Demand along with Development Trend And Feasibility Studies 2031

Report Ocean presents a new report on global spinal implants and devices market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global spinal implants and devices market was valued at $11,356.59 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $15,054.07 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Spine-related disorders and deformities are treated using spinal implants and devices. Disorders such as spinal stenosis and lumbar degenerative spondylolisthesis are caused from degeneration of intervertebral disc, deformity, tumors, and trauma. In addition, implant systems utilize specially designed spinal instrumentation such as plates, rods, and screws, which help to facilitate fusion, correct deformities, and stabilize and strengthen the spine. Most spinal implants are made of metals such as titanium and are available in different shapes and sizes to be used in patients of all ages.

The market is driven by shift toward minimally invasive spine procedure. Growth in elderly population and rise in incidences of spinal disorders attributed to sedentary lifestyle is expected to drive the market growth. In addition, advancements in spine surgeries and new product launches further fuel the market.

However, stringent regulatory approval procedures, present pandemic situation and unfavorable reimbursement scenario are expected to hamper growth of the spinal implant and devices market. Moreover, emerging markets are expected to drive demand for spinal implants and devices and advancements in augmented and virtual reality, endoscopic surgery and 3D printed implants for minimally invasive surgery are also expected to fuel the market growth.

The report segments the spinal implants and devices market on the basis of type, surgery, and region. According to the product type, it is segmented into spinal fusion implants, motion preservation devices, vertebral compression fracture (VCF) devices, spine bone stimulators and spine biologics.

Over the past few years, key players have adopted product development such as product launches, approvals, and clinical trials as their key strategies. For instance, in September 2019, J&J launched a 3D Printed Implant Portfolio (CONDUIT Interbody Platform with EIT Cellular Titanium Technology) for spine surgery to expand comprehensive offering to treat degenerative spine disease.

Moreover, in February 2019, Orthofix received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for M6-C artificial cervical disc (Orthofix Medical) for patients suffering from cervical disc degeneration. This artificial disc was developed by Spinal Kinetics.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global spinal implants and devices market with current trends and future estimations from 2019 to 2027 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

– Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

List of key players profiled in the report

– Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Exactech, Inc.

– Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

– Globus Medical, Inc.

– Medtronic plc

– Nuvasive, Inc.

– Orthofix International N.V.

– Stryker Corporation

– Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

List of the other key players (not included in the report) includes Aesculap Implant Systems, Aspen Medical Products, Amedica Corp., Camber Spine Technologies, Paragon Medical, Inc., Norman Noble, Inc., Nutech, Titan Spine, Wenzel Spine, Inc., X-spine Systems, Inc., Tecomet, Inc., Marox Corporation, Axial Medical, Spine Wave, Inc., K2M, Inc., and Captiva Spine, LLC.

Key Market Segments

By Type

– Spinal Fusion Implants

o Thoracolumbar Devices

? Anterior Lumbar Plates

? Lumbar Plates

? Pedicle Screw

? Rods

? Hooks

? Wires & Cables

? Crosslinks

o Cervical Fixation Devices

? Anterior Cervical Plates

? Hook Fixation Systems

? Plates & Screws

? Clamps

? Wires

o Interbody Fusion Devices

? Non-Bone Interbody Fusion Devices

? Bone Interbody Fusion Devices

– Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) Devices

o Balloon Kyphoplasty Devices

o Vertebroplasty Devices

– Motion Preservation Devices

o Dynamic Stabilization Devices

? Interspinous Process Spacers

? Pedicle Screw-Based Systems

? Facet Replacement Products

o Artificial Discs

? Artificial Cervical Discs

? Artificial Lumbar Discs

o Annulus Repair Devices

o Nuclear Disc Prostheses

– Spine bone stimulators

o Non-Invasive Spine Bone Stimulators

? Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Device

? Capacitive Coupling (CC) and Combined (Electro) Magnetic Field (CMF) Devices

o Invasive Spine Bone Stimulators

– Spine Biologics

o Spinal Allografts

? Machined Bones Allograft

? Demineralized Bone Matrix

o Bone Graft Substitutes

? Bone Morphogenetic Proteins

? Synthetic Bone Grafts

o Cell-Based Matrix

By Surgery

– Open Spine Surgery

– Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? UK

? Germany

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? China

? Japan

? India

? Australia

? South Korea

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

