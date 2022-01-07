Peripheral Artery Disease Market Scope and overview, Incredible Possibilities With Growth Prospects by 2031

Report Ocean presents a new report on global peripheral artery disease market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global peripheral artery disease market accounted for $3,524.77 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $5,715.12 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Peripheral artery disease (PAD) is a disease of blood vessels located outside the brain and heart. PAD occurs when plaque builds up in arteries that carry blood to the head, organs, and limbs. Plaque is made of fat, cholesterol, calcium, fibrous tissue, and other substances. PAD usually affects arteries in the legs, but it can also affect arteries that carry blood from heart to head, arms, kidneys, and stomach.

Factors such as rapid growth in geriatric population and subsequent increase in prevalence of peripheral artery diseases, along with increase in product approvals drive growth of the peripheral artery disease market. However, product recalls and hamper the market growth. Furthermore, increase in incidences of population suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure, which poses a high-risk factor for peripheral artery disease drives the market growth. In addition, favorable reimbursement scenario for peripheral artery disease treatment and introduction of advanced treatment products such as drug-eluting stents boost the market growth. However, issue of restenosis (reoccurrence of peripheral artery disease even after treatment) impedes the market growth.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as well-equipped & better financed hospitals & clinics, high adoption rate of peripheral artery disease products, and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure.

Moreover, the U.S. is the target area for top players in the market, owing to high awareness regarding PAD devices. However, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to emerge as a lucrative areas with maximum growth potential, owing to improvement in healthcare facilities, available disposable income, and rapidly developing economic conditions.

The key companies operating in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Cardinal Health, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, AngioDynamics, Inc., BIOTRONIK, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

– The key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By type

– Peripheral Angioplasty Balloons

o Old/Normal Balloons

o Cutting and Scoring Balloons

o Drug-Coated Balloons

– Peripheral Stents

o Self-expandable

o Balloon-expandable

o Covered

o Drug-eluting Stents

– Peripheral Catheters

o Angiography Catheters

o Guiding Catheters

– Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters

o Permanent Filters

o Retrievable Filters

– Plaque Modification Devices

o Thrombectomy Devices

? Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices

? Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices

? Rheolytic Thrombectomy Devices

o Atherectomy Devices

– Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices

o Embolic Protection Devices

o Chronic Total Occlusion Devices

– Peripheral Accessories

o Vascular Closure Devices

o Introducer Sheaths

o Guidewires

o Balloon Inflation Devices

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA’

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

