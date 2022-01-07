Patient Monitoring Devices Market Scope and overview, 2021 Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2031

Report Ocean presents a new report on global patient monitoring devices market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global patient monitoring devices market was $25,768.56 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $44,861.56 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Patient monitoring devices are used to observe vital signs such as respiration and heart rate of patients. With advancements in wireless technology, these devices can be used remotely to monitor physiological parameters of patients. Patient monitoring devices such as pulse oximeters, capnographs, and cardiac monitors are increasingly being used in hospitals, clinics, and various outpatient centers.

These devices are commonly used during minor and major surgeries to monitor physiological signs of patients and intervene, if any complication occurs. These devices can also help healthcare professionals to monitor vital signs of multiple patients at the same time. Some of these devices are also used to alert physicians, in case the parameter levels are either above or below the limit set by physicians.

Moreover, with the help of remote monitoring devices, physicians can remotely monitor physiological parameters such as blood glucose level, blood pressure, and heart rate; and accordingly provide appropriate treatment for patients.

The market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to increase in geriatric population and rise in adoption of remote patient monitoring devices. Rise in prevalence of patients suffering from different lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and atherosclerosis also contribute toward the growth of the patient monitoring devices market.

Moreover, collaborations between companies, hospitals, and academic institutions are expected to increase the market revenue and, therefore, boost the market growth. However, cost associated with these products and lack of awareness among patients hinders the market growth. Moreover, government regulations and reimbursement issues also restrain growth of the patient monitoring devices market.

The global patient monitoring devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. By product type, it is divided into hemodynamic monitoring, neuromonitoring, cardiac monitoring, fetal & neonatal monitoring, respiratory monitoring, multi-parameter monitoring, remote patient monitoring, weigh monitoring, and temperature monitoring devices. On the basis of end user it is segmented into hospitals, home settings, and ambulatory surgical centers.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current market trends and future estimations in the patient monitoring devices market.

– The market scenario is comprehensively analyzed with respect to the device types and end users.

– The market estimations are based on high-end analysis of the key developments from 2019-2027.

– Recent developments and key manufacturers are listed to understand the competitive market scenario.

– In-depth geographical analysis provides an understanding of the regional market, which assists in strategic business planning.

List of key players profiled in the report

– Medtronic, Inc.

– Biotronik

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

– GE Healthcare Ltd

– Masimo Corporation

– Nihon Kohden Corporation

– Johnson and Johnson

– Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd.

– Abbott Laboratories

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Key Market Segments

By Product

– Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices

o Blood Glucose

o Cholesterol

o Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analyzers/Monitors

o Blood Pressure

– Neuromonitoring Devices

o Electroencephalograph (EEG) Devices

o Transcranial Dopplers (TCD)

o Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Devices

o Intracranial Pressure Monitors (ICP)

o Cerebral Oximeters

– Cardiac Monitoring Devices

o Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices

o Holter Monitor

o Event Monitors

o Others

– Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices

o Ultrasound

o Electronic Fetal Monitoring Devices

o Fetal Doppler Monitoring Devices

o Other Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices

– Respiratory Monitoring Devices

o Capnographs

o Spirometers

o Sleep Apnea Monitor

o Pulse Oximeters

– Multiparameter Monitoring Devices

o High Acuity

o Mid Acuity

o Low Acuity

– Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

– Weight Monitoring Devices

– Temperature Monitoring Devices

By End User

– Hospitals & Clinics

– Home Settings

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? UK

? Germany

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? China

? Japan

? India

? Australia

? South Korea

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Brazil

– Turkey

– Venezuela

– Saudi Arabia

– Rest of LAMEA

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

