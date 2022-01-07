Surrogacy Market Scope and overview : Things to Focus on to Ensure Growth Prospects by 2031

Report Ocean presents a new report on global surrogacy marke size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global surrogacy market generated $112.80 million in 2015 and is projected to reach $201.40 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2016 to 2025.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Surrogacy is a method of assisted reproduction in which the intended parents work with a surrogate who carries the baby until birth. There are two types of assisted reproductive procedures that are used for surrogacy, namely, traditional and gestational. Traditional technology involves utilization of surrogate;s eggs, making her biological mother of the baby.

While in gestational, the surrogate does not have any type of biological link with the baby. In case of altruistic surrogacy, a surrogate does not receive any monetary compensation as majority of these agreements involve close relatives of the intended parents. The industry comprises both altruistic as well as commercial practice. In addition, commercial practice is restricted in majority of countries across the world.

The global surrogacy market is expected to witness a substantial growth in the future, owing to high incidences of infertility cases, emerging trend of delayed pregnancies among women, rise in technological advancements in fertility procedures, and increase in rate of gamete donations. Furthermore, rise in health awareness on fertility issues, availability of fertility treatments, increase in disposable income, and favorable reimbursement policies further augment the market growth.

The case of Baby M; in 1986 led to firmer surrogacy laws that led to adoption of gestational practice by several surrogacy professionals to avoid legal entanglements. However, these regulations did not have significant effect on the tindustry growth as the demand persisted to be constant.

Technological advancements in assisted reproductive techniques, coupled with soaring cases of infertility is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, rise in new fertility & surrogacy clinics and increase in same-sex marriages are projected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in for the market in the future.

In addition, rise in fertility tourism is expected to provide ample growth opportunities, especially in developing economies. However, high cost related to the procedure along with stringent regulations pertaining to surrogacy in several countries are expected to restrict the growth of market.

The global surrogacy market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, end user, and region. By type, it is divided into gestational surrogacy and traditional surrogacy. By technology, it is segmented into IVF with intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), IVF without ICSI, and intrauterine insemination (IUI). Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global surrogacy market include New Hope Fertility Center, IVI RMA Global, Clinic Scanfert, Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic, NOVA IVI Fertility, Houston Fertility Center, Ovation Fertility, Extraordinary Conceptions, Care Fertility Group, Growing Generations LLC.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the surrogacy market, and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2015 to 2025 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– Extensive analysis of the market based on procedures and services assists to understand the trends in the industry.

– Key players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By type

– Gestational surrogacy

– Traditional surrogacy

By Technology

– IVF with ICSI

– IUI

– IVF without ICSI

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

