Chronic Hemodialysis Catheter Market Scope and overview, with Highest growth in the near future by leading key players

Report Ocean presents a new report on global chronic hemodialysis catheter market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global chronic hemodialysis catheter market was valued at $354 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $446 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Hemodialysis is a process of blood filtration for a person suffering from kidney failure. It is carried out by connecting a dialysis machine to a patient using a catheter as a linking point. Catheter includes two types of lumens (flexible tubular passage) for exchange of blood, which are colored in red and blue for clear identification during dialysis process.

The red colored lumen (atrial lumen) draws blood from a patient and transfers it to the dialysis machine for filtration, whereas the blue colored lumen (venous lumen) returns the blood to patient after filtration from dialysis machine. A catheter is inserted in one of the large veins such as superior vena cava or by puncturing internal jugular vein in the neck to push it inside the chest. The blood flow through a catheter ranges between 200 and 500 ml per minute. There are three types of hemodialysis catheter products available in the market, which include cuffed tunneled catheter, non-cuffed tunneled catheters, and non-tunneled catheters.

Increase in prevalence of end-stage renal diseases (ESRD), low availability of kidney donors for transplantation, technological developments in hemodialysis catheters and dialysis equipment, rise in demand for hemodialysis amongst chronic kidney disorders (CKD) patients, surge in number of dialysis centers, and increase in number of patients suffering from diabetes and hypertension are the key factors that fuel growth of the global chronic hemodialysis catheter market.

Moreover, increase in utilization of hemodialysis catheters, rise in patient awareness toward hemodialysis treatment, surge in popularity for antimicrobial-coated hemodialysis catheters, rise in cases of blood infections (BSI), increase in R&D expenditure for developing new hemodialysis product, and rise in preference for home hemodialysis (HHD) treatment are other factors that contribute toward growth of the market. However, complications associated with hemodialysis catheters and lack of access of hemodialysis catheter in underdeveloped countries is expected to hinder growth of the market.

The global chronic hemodialysis catheter market is segmented into type of tip, material, end user, and region. By type of tip, it is categorized into step-tip catheters, split-tip catheters, and symmetric tip catheters. Split-tip catheter is further segmented into with side holes and without side holes. On the basis of material, the market is segregated into silicone and polyurethane (PUR). Depending on end user, it is classified into in-center dialysis and home dialysis. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Angiodynamics Inc.

– B Braun Melsungen Ag

– Baxter International Inc.

– Becton, Dickinson and Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.)

– Fresenius SE And Co. KgaA

– Medical Components, Inc.

– Medtronic Plc

– Nikkiso Co. Ltd

– Nipro Medical Corporation

– Teleflex Incorporated

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

– Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.,

– Outset Medical, Inc.

– Toray Medical Co., Ltd.,

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type of tip

– Step-tip

– Split-tip

o With side holes

o Without side holes

– Symmetric tip catheters

By Material

– Silicone

– Polyurethane (PUR)

By End User

– In-center dialysis

– Home dialysis

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

