Cryogenic Pump Market Scope and overview, Depth Study, Analysis, Key Drivers, Top Players, Trends and Forecast 2031

Cryogenic pump is a special type of centrifugal pump used in industries to pump low-temperature liquids and coolants. It is made up of special elastomers and is hermetically sealed to withstand low temperatures and avoid heat leakage. These pumps consist of one or more impellers and a diffuser.

Velocity inside a cryogenic pump is converted into pressure through diffusion process. The cryogenic pump designing technology has uniquely clubbed technological vacuum considerations and cryogenic aspects. They are used for refrigeration purposes with the help of cryogenic gases such as liquid nitrogen, argon, and others.

hey provide have safety against power breakdown, as they do not require electric supply with liquid cryogens. The emergence of cryogenic pumps has reduced carbon emission problems. Moreover, properties such as higher isentropic efficiency, radial force balance, minimal maintenance, reliability, no shaft seal & bearings problems, and high safety levels have made them ideal for industrial use.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

Increase in demand for medical gases, renewable-based generation of electricity, and rise in investments in infrastructure are the major factors that drive the growth of the cryogenic pump market. Furthermore, rise in use of liquefied natural gases in the power generation sector is expected to boost the market growth. In addition, increase in applications of cryogenic pumps in other sectors, such as electronics and chemicals, supplements the growth of the market. However, reduction of steel plants negatively affects the growth of this market, as cryogenic pumps are widely used in steel plants for transfer of cryogenic gases for industrial use.

The report segments the cryogenic pump market based on type, gas, end-use industry, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into positive displacement pumps, kinetic pumps, and entrapment pumps. Depending on cryogenic gas, it is classified into nitrogen, hydrogen, helium, argon, and others.

Major players operating in this market include the following:

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Flowserve Corporation

Ebara Corporation

Linde Group

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

Brooks Automation Inc.

PHPK Technologies Inc.

Global Tech India Pvt. Ltd.,

Technex Limited

Fives S.A.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicates the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during the pandemic.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Positive Displacement Pumps

Kinetic Pumps

Entrapment Pumps

By Gas

Nitrogen

Hydrogen

Helium

Argon

Others

By End-Use Industry

Healthcare Industry

Power Generation Industry

Electrical & Electronics Industry

Metallurgy Industry

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Others

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Others

LAMEA

South Africa

Brazil

Turkey

Others

