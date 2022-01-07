Renewable Energy Market overview, With the Best Scope, Trends, Benefits, Opportunities to 2031

The latest report by Report Ocean includes the detailed study of various market determinants such as key product launches, regional study, market demand, government initiatives, etc. Moreover, it describes the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market with the help of graphs and data.

Renewable source of energy is gaining a strong foothold in the energy industry. Sources such as solar power, wind power, and water power are commonly used to produce renewable energy. Global warming and air & water pollution are the major issues surrounding the use of fossil fuel in energy generation.

With the rise in the average temperature of the earth’s climate system and the ever-increasing demand for energy, the renewable source of energy provides the best solution to tackle the side effect of using fossil fuels. The carbon footprint produced by the renewable source of energy is significantly low as compared to other fossil fuels, which reduces the impact of global warming. Furthermore, high demand for energy by developed countries propels them towards the use of renewable sources to cater to their requirement.

The demand for renewable source of energy is fueled by increase in demand for energy coupled with depletion of non-renewable source of energy such as petroleum, coal, and natural gas. Furthermore, the market is driven by increase in awareness about environmental safety and security. However, high cost of investment for the infrastructural setup impedes this market growth. Continuous development of new technologies in renewable source and increased government funding offer new opportunities for market expansion.

The global renewable energy market is segmented based on type, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, it is divided into hydro & ocean power, wind energy, solar energy, bioenergy, and geothermal energy. By end user, it is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial & others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key market players in this sector include General Electric (GE Power), CPFL Energia S.A., Terra-Gen, LLC, Tata Power Company Limited, IHI Corporation, Alstom SA, Shenzhen Energy Group Co., Ltd., ABB Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industry, and Enel Green Power S.P.A.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicates the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during the pandemic.

Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics through 2014-2025, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped as per key trends and opportunities of the market and presence of major players.

Region-wise and country-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in the report.

Key players of the renewable energy market are also listed.

This study evaluates value chain to understand the competitive environment across geographies.

An in-depth analysis of segmentation is provided to elucidate the dominant opportunities.

Key market Renewable Energy Market key segments:

By Type

Hydro & Ocean Power

Wave Energy

Tidal Energy

Other

Wind Energy

Offshore

Onshore

Solar Energy

Solar PV

CSP

Bioenergy

Bio-alcohol

Biomass

Bio-diesel

Others

Geothermal Energy

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial & Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

