Virtual Power Plant Market Scope and overview, Overview with details Analysis, Competitive Landscapes, Forecast to 2022-2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period

The global virtual power plant market was valued at $762 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $4,587 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 25.9% from 2017 to 2023.

Virtual Power plant (VPP) comprises of a multitude of decentralized, grid-connected energy units installed as an integrated component for flexible electricity production. The number of distributed resources are centrally controlled and managed as part of an interrelated network.

Rise in demand for renewable energy in power generation sector, changes in dynamic of power grids from centralized to distributed, and moderating costs and easy accessibility of energy storage drive the growth of the virtual power plant market. However, health concerns over high frequency human exposure of electromagnetic and radio waves hamper the potential of the market for different end users. Conversely, emerging shift toward electric vehicles and promotion of intelligent office buildings and smart grids, is expected to create opportunities in the market.

The global virtual power plant market is segmented based on technology, end user, and geography. By technology, it is classified into distribution generation, demand response, and mixed asset. Based on end user, it is divided into commercial, industrial, and residential. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In 2016, North America occupied the highest market share, followed by Europe. The U.S. is expected to account for around half of the share of the global market by 2023, and is expected to witness substantial growth in the emerging countries such as China, South Korea, and Australia. The prominent players in the global virtual power plant market focus on product development and agreement as their key strategies to gain significant market share.

The key players profiled in the report are as follows

ABB Ltd.

AGL Energy

AutoGrid Systems, Inc.

Comverge, Inc.

Enbala Power Networks

EnerNOC, Inc.

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Limejump Ltd.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicates the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during the pandemic.

Virtual Power Plant Market Key Segments:

By Technology

Distribution Generation

Demand Response

Mixed Asset

By End User

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Denmark

Finland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

