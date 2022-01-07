Wind Turbine Market Scope and overview, Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022-2031

The latest report by Report Ocean includes the detailed study of various market determinants such as key product launches, regional study, market demand, government initiatives, etc. Moreover, it describes the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market with the help of graphs and data.

Wind Turbines are devices that help in converting kinetic energy from the wind to electric energy. Many companies are now generating electricity from wind using both offshore and onshore methods.

Due to use of fossil fuels, earth’s temperature has risen by 1`C in the last 100 decades. Government is taking initiatives to explore alternative sources of energy due to the lack of natural resources such as fossil fuels. It is a beneficial step for both the planet and the economy to minimize the dependency on limited natural resources such as gas and oil. Wind Turbines could help in achieving balance between supply and demand for electric needs of the century.

The capacity to generate electric energy with the help of wind turbines grew tremendously. During 2013, 296’255MW electricity was generated with the help of wind turbines, out of which, 13’980 MW was generated in the first half of 2013. All wind turbines installed worldwide, during 2013, helped in meeting 3 to 5% of global electricity demand. Currently, world’s business activities are largely dependent on electric energy.

Limited amount of natural resources such as gases and fuel would influence the overall growth of the world’s economies. These are the major driving forces, which are motivating governments to take initiatives to explore alternative energy solutions to cater to the increasing demand for electricity. As per Global Wind Energy Council, wind power is expected to deliver 12% of global electricity in 2020 and is going to create 1.4 million new jobs worldwide. Increased use of wind power would also influence the natural environment positively, by reducing the CO2 emission by 1.5 billion tons per year.

There are certain limitations in adopting this technology, as the technology is dependent on wind, which might not blow equally strong in all the respective places. There is another factor that would hinder the growth and that is the ill effect of wind turbines on the health of the people living near to the turbines installation. Due to these factors, the growth of wind turbine market is hampered.

Some of the key companies profiled in this report are Vestas, Sinovel, Glodwind, Gamesa, Enercon, Genral Electric, Suzlon, Siemens, Ming yang, Wind Power and Guodian United Power.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

KEY BENEFITS

An in-depth analysis of global wind turbine technology market by considering adoption rate in various geographic regions and application segments

Government policies, regulations and social acceptance of wind turbine is being dealt in an in-depth manner to help companies make region specific business plans

A deeper understanding of the impact of wind turbine technology on CO2 emission and its effects on the future business models are discussed

The Global and regional market perspectives and industry deployment of wind turbine technology is explicitly discussed to give region specific understanding of the market

Estimations are made for the wind turbine market for the analysis period of 2013-2020 (2012 as the base year), by considering historical, current and potential future investment in market

Market share of top companies is showcased to give new entrants deep-dive intelligence about the potential competitors in the wind turbine market

Top investment pockets are discussed according to geographic regions of wind turbine market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicates the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during the pandemic.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE OF WIND FARM

Onshore wind turbine market

Offshore wind turbine market

BY TURBINES MW CAPACITY

1 to 100MW

>100 to 1,000 MW

>1,000 to 5,000 MW

>5,000 to 10,000 MW

>10,000MW

BY COMPONENTS

Gear Box

Rotor Blade

Generator

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

