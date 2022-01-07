Thermal Energy Storage Market Scope and overview, Growth Study, Future Trends, Demands, and Top Players Data by Forecast to 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period

The latest report by Report Ocean includes the detailed study of various market determinants such as key product launches, regional study, market demand, government initiatives, etc. Moreover, it describes the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market with the help of graphs and data.

The global thermal energy storage market was valued at $3,988 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2017 to 2023 to reach $8,862 million by 2023.

Request Sample PDF at:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30928

Thermal energy storage systems make the use of standard cooling & energy storage equipment to store thermal energy for later use. These systems are widely adopted to store solar energy for space heating during winter and stock cold winter air for air conditioning purposes during summer. Thermal energy storage helps to balance the supply & demand for energy on daily, weekly, & seasonal bases.

Moreover, it provides several benefits such as reduced energy consumption, increased flexibility of operations, and reduced initial & maintenance cost. The major sources for thermal energy storage include heat pumps and heat generated by power plants & waste.

These storage systems reduce the demand for energy during peak hours, lower the carbon dioxide emissions, and decrease the energy consumption of end consumers. It is widely employed in thermal power plants, solar power plants to supply dispatchable power even during night, and to utilize heat in process industries.

Get our Request sample copy of the report:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30928

In 2016, North America dominated the global thermal energy storage market, owing to the high energy storage capacity and increase in penetration of thermal storage specifically in the U.S. In addition, rapid penetration of renewable energy has changed the energy landscape in this region. U.S. was the leading country in the North America thermal energy storage market, followed by Canada. The market is driven by shift to renewable sources of energy and demand for continuous power supply.

Moreover, upsurge in demand for thermal energy storage in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) for district heating & cooling boost the market growth. However, lack of awareness with storage technology, additional cost associated with the use of thermal energy storage system, and need of highly skilled technicians to maintain the system are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The global thermal energy storage market is segmented based on technology, type, end user, and geography. On the basis of technology, it is divided into sensible heat storage, latent heat storage, and thermochemical storage. On the basis of type, it is categorized into water, molten salt, and phase change material. On the basis of end user, it is classified into residential, commercial & industrial, and utility. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Request Sample Report with Table of Contents:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30928

In June, 2014, Abengoa, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, and the Colorado School of Mines collaborated to developed new solar-thermal storage technology for solar thermal plants. The US Department of Energy invested 1.45 million for this project.

The major market players are as follows

Calmac

Abengoa Solar

Caldwell Energy

Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company

BrightSource Energy Inc.

DC Pro Engineering LLC.

Burns & McDonnell

Evapco Inc.

DN Tanks

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30928

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics of the global thermal energy storage market.

In-depth analysis of all regions is conducted by constructing the market estimations for key segments from 2017 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The report assists to understand the strategies adopted by the companies for market expansion.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape to understand the market scenario across various regions.

Extensive analysis is conducted by following key player positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicates the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during the pandemic.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

Sensible Heat Storage

Latent Heat Storage

Thermochemical Storage

By Type

Water

Molten Salt

Phase Change Material

By End User

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Utility

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Chile

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30928

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30928

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30928

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/