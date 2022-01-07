Offshore Wind Energy Market Scope and overview: Growth, Opportunities, Key Players & Forecast Outlook 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period

The latest report by Report Ocean includes the detailed study of various market determinants such as key product launches, regional study, market demand, government initiatives, etc. Moreover, it describes the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market with the help of graphs and data.

The global offshore wind energy market was valued at $2,727 thousand in 2016, and is expected to reach $11,334 thousand by 2023, registering a CAGR of 19.4% from 2017 to 2023.

Offshore wind energy is used by numerous countries globally to harness the energy of consistent and strong winds, which are specifically around the oceans. Offshore winds are more uniform and process higher speed than on land. The energy produced from wind is directly proportional to the cube of the wind speed. Thus, wind speeds of only a few miles per hour are able to generate a considerably larger amount of electricity.

The market has witnessed significant growth opportunities globally, owing to increase in demand for electricity processes and rise in government expenditures. Moreover, increase in inclination of consumers toward efficient and easy renewable sources of energy further boosts the market growth. However, high initial costs associated with offshore wind energy systems and effects of offshore wind farms on marine animals are the factor anticipated to hamper the market growth. The global offshore wind energy market is segmented based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players in the global offshore wind energy market have adopted market penetration and various growth strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, with the local and established players.

The key players profiled in the report include:

Siemens Wind Power

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Gamesa Corporacion Technologica SA

GE Wind Energy

Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd.

Dong Energy A/S

Suzlon Group

Nordex SE

China Ming Yang Wind Power Group Limited

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative analyses of the current trends and future estimations of the global offshore wind energy market from 2014 to 2022 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Market estimations and forecast of the industry are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of value and volume.

Competitive intelligence of leading producers and suppliers of offshore wind assists to understand the competitive scenario globally.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicates the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during the pandemic.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

Belgium

Denmark

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

