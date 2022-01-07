Thin Film Solar Cell Market Scope and overview, Overview with details Analysis, Competitive Landscapes, Forecast to 2022-2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period

The latest report by Report Ocean includes the detailed study of various market determinants such as key product launches, regional study, market demand, government initiatives, etc. Moreover, it describes the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market with the help of graphs and data.

Global thin film solar cell market is expected to reach $39,512 million by 2023, from $11,421 million in 2016, with a CAGR of 19.4% from 2017 to 2023.

Thin film solar is particularly made by placing one or more layers of photovoltaic material on a surface, such as plastic, glass, or metal. These solar cells are relatively less expensive as compared to older silicon wafer cells. These are easier, more flexible to handle, and are less susceptible to damage.

Thin film material own the property of bandgap and requires ten times lesser quantity of substrate material to absorb light as compared to other solar cells. These are employed in wide range of applications, such as commercial, residential, transportation, and utility. Earlier, the first generation thin-film solar cell was developed using amorphous silicon, which delivered low power output. Later, the next generation thin-film solar cell was introduced in the market fabricated using copper-indium-gallium-selenide (CIGS), which offered improved flexibility, lightweight, and higher power efficiency.

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

In 2016, Europe and Asia-Pacific were the leading regions, in terms of both value and volume. Europe is the leading region, owing to the government support to develop innovative business model for increasing the availability of electricity to meet the demand by energy-intensive industries. The growth of thin film solar cell in Asia-Pacific is driven by the rapid expansion of renewable systems due to the increase in number of residential and industrial electricity consumers.

The factors that drive the global thin film solar cell market are increase in awareness toward boosting green energy, rise in worldwide energy consumption, more installation flexibility of thin films, and cost & performance efficiency of thin film solar cell. However, high initial manufacturing cost and technological complexity associated with the use thin film solar cells are expected to hamper the market growth.

The global thin film solar cell market is segmented based on type, end-user, and installation. On the basis of type, it is categorized into cadmium telluride (CdTe), copper indium gallium diselenide (CIGS), and amorphous thin-film silicon. On the basis of end user, it divided into residential, commercial, and utility. On the basis of installation, it is bifurcated into on-grid and off-grid. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In November 2016, Oxford Photovoltaics announced the acquisition of thin film development production site, which was earlier operated by Bosch Solar CISTech GmbH. The company is expected to scale-up its perovskite technology to industry standard wafer size for improving the manufacturing processes necessary for commercial deployment.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicates the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during the pandemic.

Oxford Photovoltaics

Hankey Asia Ltd.

Global Solar, Inc.

Xunlight Kunshan Co. Ltd.

Kaneka Corporation

First Solar

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.

MiaSole Hi-Tech Corp.

Trony Solar

Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc.

By Type

Cadmium Telluride (CdTe)

Copper Indium Gallium Diselenide (CIGS)

Amorphous Thin-film Silicon

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Utility

By Installation

On-Grid

Off-Grid

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Chile

Israel

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

