The latest report by Report Ocean includes the detailed study of various market determinants such as key product launches, regional study, market demand, government initiatives, etc. Moreover, it describes the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market with the help of graphs and data.

The global fuel cell market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.36% from 2016 to 2022 to reach $8,643 million by 2022 from $2,894 million in 2015.

A fuel cell is a device that converts chemical energy into electrical energy through a chemical reaction of positively charged oxygen with hydrogen ion or another oxidizing agent. Fuel cells are different for batteries, as they require a source of fuel and oxygen or air to continue the chemical reaction. Fuel cells can produce electricity continuously for a long time as these inputs are supplied.

Fuel cells have a higher efficiency as compared to gas or diesel engines. Fuel cells operate silently as compared to others engines. They are therefore suited for use within buildings such as hospitals and others. Fuel cells eliminate pollution caused by burning fossil fuels. Fuel cells do not need conventional fuels such as oil or gas and can therefore reduce economic dependence on oil producing countries, creating greater energy security for the user nation.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

The fuel cell market is expected to register a substantial growth in the near future, attributed to strict government regulations to curtail increasing pollution. Moreover, increase in the distributed power system and high efficiency of fuel cells are the drivers for the fuel cell market. However, factors such as lack of fuel cell infrastructure and high cost of catalyst leading to a higher cost of fuel cells are likely to restrain the growth of the fuel cell market. Demand for fuel cell vehicles and new technology in fuel cells are opportunities for fuel cell market.

The report segments the fuel cell market on the basis of application, type, and geography. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into stationary, portable, and transport. Based on type, the market is divided into solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC), Hydrogen fuel cell, polymer exchange membrane fuel cell (PEMFC), molten carbonate fuel cell (MCFC), phosphoric acid fuel cell (PAFC), and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicates the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during the pandemic.

Tp market players prfiled in the reprt include

Ballard Pwer Systems Inc.

Plug Pwer Inc.

Prtn Pwer Systems PLC

ITM Pwer Plc

AFC Energy Plc

Fuel Cell Energy Inc.

SFC Energy

United Technlgies

Hydrgenics

Fuji Electric India Pvt. Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FR STAKEHLDERS:

This reprt prvides an extensive analysis f the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the glbal fuel cell market.

Cmpetitive intelligence (f leading manufacturers and distributrs f fuel cell) helps in understanding the cmpetitive scenari acrss the gegraphies.

This reprt entails the detailed quantitative analysis f the current market and estimatins thrugh 2014-2022, which assist in identifying the prevailing market pprtunities.

Recent develpments, key manufacturers, their market shares, and upcming prducts have been listed.

Exhaustive analysis f the glbal fuel cell market by type, which helps in clear understanding market trends.

Cmprehensive analysis f all regins is prvided that determines the prevailing pprtunities in these gegraphies.

The reprt prvides micr level analysis fr varius segments based n applicatins, type f fuels and gegraphy, which brings a crystal clear picture f the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Prduct Type

Slid xide Fuel Cells (SFC)

Prtn Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC)

Mlten Carbnate Fuel Cells

Phsphric Acid Fuel Cells

thers (Direct Methanl Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Direct Carbn Fuel Cells)

By Applicatin

Prtable

Statinary

Transprt

By Gegraphy

Nrth America

U.S.

Mexic

Canada

Eurpe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Nrway

Rest f Eurpe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Taiwan

Suth Krea

Rest f Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

