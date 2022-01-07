Transformer Core Market Scope and overview, CAGR, Volume and Value 2022-2031

The latest report by Report Ocean includes the detailed study of various market determinants such as key product launches, regional study, market demand, government initiatives, etc. Moreover, it describes the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market with the help of graphs and data.

The world transformer core market is projected to reach $8,897 million by 2022, from 2015 value of $7,123 with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2016 to 2022.

Transformer cores are generally primary, secondary, or tertiary windings used to reduce current losses. The efficiency of a transformer depends on the flux linkages between the core windings. Transformer cores are of different grades, and are installed in transformers according to the transformer type and capacity.

The market for transformer core has considerably increased in the recent past, due to increase in government investment in renewable power projects coupled with the rapid industrialization and urbanization.

The transformer core market is driven by the increase in urbanization, transmission, and expansion of power projects to integrate renewable sources of energy such as wind power and hydro power. Challenges faced by this industry are rapid fluctuations in raw material prices involved in the manufacturing process coupled with the regulatory barrier.

The world transformer core market is segmented on the basis of type of transformer and geography. Based on the type of transformer, it is classified into power transformers, distribution transformers, and others. The power transformers segment dominated the world transformer core market in 2014, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period.

The distribution transformer segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific occupied more than half of the total revenue share in 2015, followed by Europe and North America.

Top players in the market invest huge capital in R&D activities to develop enhanced products to cater to the current demand.

Major players in the transformer core market are

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Crompton Greaves

Toshiba Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Ferroxcube International Holding B.V.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicates the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during the pandemic.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Transformer Type

Power Transformer

Distribution Transformer

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

Germany

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of APAC

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

