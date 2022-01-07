Shale Gas Market Scope and overview, To Develop with Increased Global Emphasis On Industrialization

The latest report by Report Ocean includes the detailed study of various market determinants such as key product launches, regional study, market demand, government initiatives, etc. Moreover, it describes the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market with the help of graphs and data.

Shale gas, an emerging concept presently popular only in few regions (namely U.S., Canada) and industries has the potential to impact global energy industry significantly. The increasing popularity of shale gas in various industries has advocated a growing awareness regarding the benefits of shale gas as an energy resource.

The significant number of shale reserves all over the globe and the competitive price of shale gas are factors which supplement the growth of the shale gas market. Shale gas has been commercialized only in developed regions such as North America, where individual countries produce the gas. Moreover, advanced technologies such as hydraulic fracturing & horizontal drilling are used in the extraction of shale gas; this drives the growth of shale gas in the United States and frees the country from dependence on other natural gas resources.

Top players are adopting acquisition, joint ventures, partnerships and collaborations as major developmental strategies to help expand their global reach, and improve their services, thereby enabling them to penetrate the global shale gas market. For instance, Baker Hughes has acquired BJ Services to diversify their international pressure pumping business. The acquisition has helped the company to broaden its portfolio by enhancing the technologies used in the exploration of unconventional gas and deepwater fields. Also, Anadarko have signed an agreement with FMC Technologies to develop new generation subsea production equipment and systems.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

There is a growing tendency among the companies to enter into the most potential market as the demand for shale as a natural gas would increase in future. As a substantial number of shale reserves are available across various regions, shale gas production enables companies to capture value from the market. The ability of shale gas to burn cleaner than other fossil fuels such as coal has encouraged its adoption in various industries; Shale gas is therefore gaining prominence as a cutting edge resource that could be a game changer for various countries as well as industries.

Additionally, emerging markets such as China, Algeria and indonesia provide substantial opportunities for the production of shale gas as there is an abundance of shale reserves in these regions. The global shale gas market is anticipated to grow to $104 billion in 2020 (volume production of 19.6 tcf), at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2014 to 2020.

The global market is segmented based on technologies used in extraction of shale gas, its various applications and geography. Geographically, the market is segmented into different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The rising production of shale gas in the North America is impacting the global production as it is the only region generating highest revenue for the global shale gas market. Moreover, Asia-Pacific and European region has tremendous potential to grow as a significant number of reserves are untapped in these countries.

Global Shale Gas Market

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global shale gas market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2013-2020 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market

Drivers and opportunities are evaluated to highlight the top factors responsible for market growth. Various segments are carefully evaluated to gauge the potential of the market

Porters Five Forces model and SWOT analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholder involved in the value chain

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicates the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during the pandemic.

KEY DELIVERABLES

The global shale gas market is categorized based on technology, applications and geography.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

Horizontal Drilling

Hydraulic Fracturing

Water Usage

MAKRET BY APPLICATION

Power generation

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Transportation

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Poland

Asia-Pacific

China

Indonesia

RoW

Algeria

