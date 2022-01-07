Asia-Pacific Solar Energy Panel Market Scope and overview, To Witness Renewed Growth Amid the Asia-Pacific COVID-19 Crisis | Progressing at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period

The latest report by Report Ocean includes the detailed study of various market determinants such as key product launches, regional study, market demand, government initiatives, etc. Moreover, it describes the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market with the help of graphs and data.

Asia-Pacific Solar Energy Panel Market is expected to garner $37.8 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period 2014-2020.

A solar panel comprises a cluster of solar cells that generate electricity through sunlight. Thin film and crystalline silicon which includes monocrystalline & polycrystalline, are the two common types of solar cells. Thin film cells are comparatively cheaper than silicon cells. The growth of solar energy panel market is considerably rising in the Asia-Pacific countries due to favorable government regulations and increasing customer inclination towards the applications of sustainable energy.

The rising cost of fossil fuels and increasing consumer awareness towards solar energy have resulted in a high production of solar panels. Low conversion efficiency is a major concern for this market, as the rate of energy conversion is low which eventually affects the power generation capacity of solar power plants.

JinkoSolar holdings, based in Japan, launched a new solar module series eagle+ in May 2014 to increase the performance of solar products. The eagle+ series module features innovative cell and assembly technology which allows them to remain PID free under 85 degrees Celsius and in 85% of relative humidity, which is 10 times higher than International Electro technical Commission standards. Eagle+ series module minimizes the possibility of snail trailing and yellowing which results from long term use and provides new standards to render an optimum performance in this solar market. This market is segmented on the basis of Type, End User, Mounting Systems and Country.

The key players operating in this market are Canadian Solar First Solar, Jinko Solar, Sharp, Suntech Power Holdings, Trina Solar, Yingli Green Energy Holding Bosch Solar Energy, Hanwha SolarOne, JA Solar Holdings, LDK Solar, Panasonic and SolarWorld.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

KEY TAKE AWAYS

The report provides an in depth analysis of the Asia-Pacific solar energy panel market with current and future trends

This report highlights the key drivers, opportunities and restraints of the market along with an impact analysis of the forecast period

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market

Market estimation for type, end user and geography segment is derived from the current market scenario and expected market trends

The Porters five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and the suppliers participating in this market. This would further lend a competitive edge to the stakeholders and help in better decision making

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicates the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during the pandemic.

SOLAR ENERGY PANEL MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented on the basis of Type, Mounting System, End User and Country.

BY TYPE

Monocrystalline panel

Polycrystalline panel

Hybrid panel

Black backed panel

Thin film

BY MOUNTING SYSTEM

Ground mounted

Roof mounted

Solar tracker

Fixed racks

BY END USER

Commercial

Government

Residential

Utility-Scale

BY COUNTRY

China

Japan

Australia

India

Others

