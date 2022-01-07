Alexa
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April

Geslani says Filipino workers can enter Taiwan once 'impasse' is resolved, case numbers go down

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/07 18:04
Residents wait to be inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines outside a school during the first day of a nationwide three-day vaccination drive in Quezon cit...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A consultant and migration expert predicts that Filipino migrant workers can again begin entering Taiwan sometime between March and April.

On Nov. 11, Taiwan lifted the ban on Indonesian workers under a new points-based scheme, and on Dec. 30 lifted the restrictions on the entry of Thai workers, while negotiations are still ongoing with the Philippines and Vietnam. Filipino recruitment consultant Emmanuel Geslani told Taiwan News that Philippine government agencies have hit an "impasse" with Taiwan authorities over the epidemic prevention protocols to enable Filipino workers to enter Taiwan.

He said the Philippine Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and its subsidiary the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) have yet to come to an agreement with Taiwan on quarantine protocols for foreign workers entering the country. Geslani said that the main sticking point is that DOLE is insisting that employers and labor brokers pay for the quarantine expenses.

Taiwan on the other hand is asking that workers pay for the cost of their quarantine, with brokers covering the initial cost before requiring the workers to pay them back later, according to Geslani.

He said another major issue is that the number of COVID cases in the Philippines has started to spike again as the Omicron variant starts to spread in the country. He emphasized that Taiwan will not consider allowing Filipino workers to enter the country until COVID case numbers go down to an acceptable number.

Geslani predicted that the disagreement over the payment of quarantine expenses should be resolved by February. However, because of the spike in Omicron cases, he anticipates that Taiwan will probably not be willing to allow Filipino workers to enter the country until March or April.
Updated : 2022-01-07 19:20 GMT+08:00

