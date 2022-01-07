Chinese writer bashes quarantined woman begging for feminine product, sparks fury

Chinese writer Wu Kejing criticizes a woman in need of sanitary pads for being "pretentious" and acting like a "princess." (Weibo ... Chinese writer Wu Kejing criticizes a woman in need of sanitary pads for being "pretentious" and acting like a "princess." (Weibo photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese writer’s comments labeling a Xi’an woman in quarantine crying and begging for feminine products as “pretentious” and “acting like a princess” have sparked outrage among Chinese netizens.

In an article entitled “The Rubber Glove Tied onto Long Hair,” Xi’an Writers’ Association Chair Wu Kejing (吳克敬) mentioned a viral video, in which a woman could be heard tearfully asking a quarantine staff member when she and her children can finally get food, and who could help her obtain sanitary pads. When the staff member said there was nothing he could do about the sanitary pads, she asked, “So what? So should I bleed a river of blood?”

Wu discussed the woman’s predicament, writing, “Whether or not you have sanitary pads, when you use sanitary pads, do you not know yourself? Yet in such important times, you berate others for not delivering it to your door! Now, this is your fault… In the face of the pandemic, whatever pretentiousness, whatever princess-like behavior, they are useless; others will not spoil you and allow you to yell!”

Wu was immediately bashed for his lack of empathy and his dehumanization of women. The article was subsequently removed, and Wu responded to the criticism by saying what he meant to convey in the article was that no one has it easy in the face of the pandemic, and it is indeed difficult to provide sanitary pads in this situation.

He was quoted by The Paper as saying he hoped everyone would “stop complaining” and stop being “so pretentious.”

The top comment under The Paper’s Weibo (China’s Twitter equivalent) post, left by a user named “Chuan-Zang Line Manyak” (川臟線木雅人), read, “He forgot that his mom gave birth to him, too.”

“I hope that in your next life, you get your period and suffer from cramps every day; remember, don’t be pretentious!” wrote Shangguan Yun (上官勻). Another user named “Unfrozen Spring” (解冰泉) suggested, “Let this man try soaking his butt in watery poop for seven days straight, don’t give him paper to wipe it off, I want to know if he would still call others ‘pretentious.’”

Wu’s comments, along with recent reports of heavily pregnant women suffering miscarriages due to hospitals’ refusal to admit them, caused controversies surrounding the Chinese government’s inhumane lockdown policies in Xi’an following a wave of local COVID-19 outbreaks.

A new trending topic that appeared on Weibo during the controversy, “Being pregnant is actually not that tormenting,” garnered further criticism, as netizens were quick to recognize that the topic was government propaganda encouraging citizens to have more children.

Weibo user Kinoubliable listed the three trending topics in the same post: “Xi’an Writer’s Association Chair criticizes woman crying for sanitary pads for being pretentious," "Pregnant woman in Xi’an has difficulty going to hospital, eight-month-old fetus dies in belly," and "Being pregnant is actually not that tormenting."

"Don’t you think this is pretty sad?” the user asked.