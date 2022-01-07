Taiwan sets new export, import records for 2021

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During 2021, Taiwan’s exports and imports surged by 29.4% and 33.2% year on year to record levels, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said Friday (Jan. 7).

The past year’s total value of exports amounted to US$446.45 billion (NT$12.36 trillion), while imports reached a total of US$381.17 billion, record levels for both, CNA reported. As a result, Taiwan’s trade surplus stood at US$65.28 billion, US$6.3 billion more than in 2020.

Looking at the figures for Dec. 2021, the MOF said exports showed an 18th consecutive monthly improvement. They rose 23.4% from Dec. 2020 to reach US$40.72 billion amid a global recovery and rising demand for goods from Taiwan, in particular technology products, higher prices for raw materials, and adjustments in global supply chains.