Lithuanian president only regretted name of Taiwan office after China's economic bullying: Official

Lithuanian foreign minister says president had originally approved Taiwan Representative Office

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/07 17:28
Lithuania President Gitanas Nauseda. (Facebook, Eucouncil photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A spokesperson for Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis pointed out on Thursday (Jan. 6) that President Gitanas Nauseda has always been kept in the loop with regard to all foreign affairs, including before approving Taiwan’s representative office in the Baltic nation’s capital.

Landsbergis emphasized that before the Taiwan representative office was established, he and Nauseda had actively coordinated all steps and actions and everything was discussed, CNA reported.

The opening was quickly followed by China's various economic and political coercion as retaliatory measures.

Nauseda pointed out several times that China should not oppose the establishment of an office representing Taiwan, the foreign minister said. It was not until Beijing forcefully coerced Lithuania with economic and trade tactics that the president said allowing the office to include “Taiwan” was wrong.

The president on Jan. 4 said in an interview with Lithuanian radio station Ziniu Radijas that it was a mistake to allow Taiwan to open a representative office that included the word "Taiwan."

“I would think that — not the opening of the Taiwanese office — but the name of it was the mistake, something with which I wasn’t consulted,” Bloomberg cited him as saying.
