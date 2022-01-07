Taiwan electronics sector looking for business opportunities in Nigeria

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is eagerly looking for trade and investment opportunities for its electronics sector in Nigeria, reports said Friday (Dec. 7).

The issue was the subject of a video conference sponsored Thursday (Dec. 6) by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and by Nigeria’s trade office in Taipei, CNA reported. More than 100 business leaders from the food, agriculture, science and technology, transportation, and computer sectors participated in the event.

In his opening speech, Vice Foreign Minister Alexander Yui (俞大㵢) emphasized the complementary points of both economies in fields including food processing, machine tools, and car parts. He also encouraged Taiwan businesses to use the opportunities provided by the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement.

A bilateral investment protection and promotion accord first signed in 1994 was up for renewal in order to strengthen the foundation for business deals, Yui said.

Nigeria Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment Evelyn Ngige praised the event for promoting economic and trade ties while expressing the hope that delegations could visit each other in Taiwan and Nigeria once the COVID-19 pandemic subsided.