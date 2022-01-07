Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/07 15:30
Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple at the Acropolis hill during New Year's celebrations in Athens, Greece, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (A...
Nurses perform timed breathing exercises on a COVID-19 patient on a ventilator in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the la Timone hospital in Marsei...
Lights and lasers are displayed to mark the start of the year 2022, after midnight, by the Millennium Bridge going over the River Thames, backdropped ...
Nurse Marie-Laure Satta caresses her face during a pause in her New Year's Eve shift in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the la Timone hospital in ...
People walk past a drawing of Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu in Cape Town, South Africa, Saturday Jan.1, 2022. Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize-...
A billboard depicting Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic on a building in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The Australian government has de...
A police car on fire as riot police prepare to stop protesters in the center of Almaty, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Demonstrators denouncing ...
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Demonstrators denouncing the doubling of prices...
Women bathe in an ice hole in a pond in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. The temperature in St. Petersburg is -7C (19F). (AP Photo/Dmitr...
Giovanni Bresadola of Italy soars through the air during his trial jump at the third stage of the 70th Four Hills ski jumping tournament in Innsbruck,...
A man shows off riding skills during Epiphany celebrations in the village of Pietrosani, Romania, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. According to the local Epiph...
A pilgrim holds the cross after it was thrown by an Orthodox priest into the water, during an epiphany ceremony to bless the sea, on the southeast res...
Pilgrims jump to catch the cross during a water blessing ceremony marking the Epiphany celebrations at Piraeus port, near Athens, Thursday, Jan. 6, 20...
A view of St Thomas Becket church during the morning frost, in Fairfield, Kent, England, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, following freezing overnight temperat...
People swim in a ball pool in an art exhibition called 'Let's Fly' in the Rome's Balloon Museum, composed entirely of balloon and inflatable artworks,...

DEC. 31, 2021 – JAN. 6, 2022

From protests in Kazakhstan and hospital staff stretched due to COVID-19, to New Year and Epiphany celebrations across the region, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Petros Giannakouris in Athens.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2022-01-07 17:48 GMT+08:00

