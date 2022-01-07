Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Jan. 7) declared that Taiwan is now undergoing community transmission of the Omicron variant.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said the current Omicron cluster infection that started at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport has led to community transmission. However, he said he believes the epidemic alert level will not need to be raised as long as all contacts can continue to be successfully traced.

Chen called on the public to remain calm and to closely follow epidemic prevention guidelines. He reminded people to avoid going to crowded places, wear masks when going out, maintain social distancing, and get fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

Amid the outbreak of Omicron cases in Taoyuan, some physicians recommend that the epidemic alert level be raised, large-scale events canceled, and the shortened Lunar New Year quarantine ended. Chen responded to these suggestions by saying that the current incubation period for the Omicron variant has not been shown to be longer than other variants, and he argued extending the duration of quarantine in epidemic prevention hotels may even increase the risk of transmission.

Chen asserted that the most effective way to contain the virus is to maintain the current quarantine periods and strengthen the safety of epidemic prevention hotels. He argued that "blindly extending" the number of quarantine days is not necessarily the best way.

He pointed out that all of the confirmed Omicron cases imported from abroad were detected during the quarantine period. As for those undergoing the shortened Lunar New Year quarantines, Chen said that participants in the program must not leave their room during home quarantine and family members living with them must adhere to an enhanced version of self-health monitoring.

When asked to comment on a suggestion by an expert that general testing should be carried out on all citizens of Taoyuan, Chen said that this would not be carried out because it would require significant resources and testing must be planned according to the needs.

Chen said that this kind of strong measure would only be employed if the country was faced with a wide range of unidentified sources of infection. "This has not yet been the case," Chen said.

He urged the public to neither become complacent nor overly concerned.

As to whether the staff at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport have all been tested, Chen said that there are currently more than 20,000 employees working at the airport. Chen said there are about 12,000 workers who come in contact with large numbers of people, while there are 3,000 employees on the "second line (of defense)."

In the near future, both security guards and cleaning staff members will be subjected to periodic rapid screening and PCR tests, said Chen. He predicted that when the test results are released and genetic sequencing completed, "the overall picture of the outbreak will become clearer."