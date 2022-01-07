Coconut Water Market Scope and overview, Market Scope and overview, Growth Study, Future Trends, Demands, and Top Players Data by Forecast to 2030

The global coconut water market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 15% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC637
Coconut water is a clear liquid found within young coconuts. Coconut water is a healthy beverage since it is low in calories, unlike most soft drinks. The fluid also provides excellent hydration and is capable of replacing electrolytes lost during an exercise session. Coconut water is a popular drink with health-conscious people because of these factors. Coconut water has numerous health benefits, including keeping the body hydrated, curing diarrhea and vomiting, and controlling cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of strokes and heart attacks. Coconut water can also improve digestion in addition to keeping the body hydrated.
Factors Affecting
The modern, health-conscious society is looking for products that work for their well-being, such as coconut water, which serves as a dehydrator, natural diuretic, digestive soothe, and cholesterol-lower. Moreover, consumers are increasingly moving toward low-sugar products and plant-based beverages, which is driving the consumption of the coconut water market around the world.
The demand for coconut water across the globe anticipates remaining steady regardless of the variety of flavors available in coconut water today.
The high potassium content in it reduces blood pressure and thus reduces stroke risk. In addition, it supports weight loss. Due to this, doctors and dieticians recommend coconut water to patients instead of sugary drinks, which drives the coconut water market.
In addition to the high costs of processing, packing, and distributing coconut water, the preservation of tender coconut water also poses a significant barrier to market growth.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 outbreak has affected the coconut water market in the world. There is an acute shortage of products at major retailers around the world, despite high demand. The demand for coconut water is higher in Southeast Asian nations during the summer months, i.e., March to August. During the peak season of coconut water sales, the pandemic has had a drastic impact. Since coconut water is a convenience product rather than a necessity for a significant portion of the population, its demand will fall for a couple of years before regaining momentum.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC637
Regional Overview
The Asia Pacific has captured the largest share of the global market for coconut water in terms of revenue due to the high consumption of coconut water and the increasing production of coconuts in the region. Coconut water products sold in North America represent the second-highest revenue share in the global market. It is due to the prevalence of packaged organic foods and beverages.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent competitors in the global coconut market are:
All Market Inc. (United States)
The Coca-Cola Company (United States)
Naked Juice Company (United States)
Taste Nirvana International Inc. (United States)
C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC (United States)
CocoWell (United States)
Amy & Brian Naturals (United States)
PT. Pacific Eastern Coconut Utama. (Asia Pacific)
Cocojal (India)
Fruteb S/A (South America)
Lemonconcentrate S.L. (Europe)
Nam Viet Food & Beverages Co. Ltd. (Asia Pacific)
Zico Beverages LLC (United States)
Cowa (Japan)
Dharma by Kova Kft. (Europe)
Ben Tre Import and Export Joint Stock Corp (BETRIMEX) (Asia Pacific)
Other Key Manufacturers
Scope of the Report
The global coconut water market segmentation focuses on Form, Packaging, Flavor, Distribution Channel, and Region.
Segmentation based on Form
Liquid
Powder
Segmentation based on Packaging
Tetra Pack
Plastic Bottle
Segmentation based on Flavor
Plain coconut water
Flavored coconut water
Segmentation based on Distribution Channel
Supermarkets and hypermarkets
Convenience stores
Online retail stores
Other distribution channels
Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC637
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:
• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the food authenticity market Market?
• Which factors are influencing food authenticity market Market over the forecast period?
• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in food authenticity market Market?
• Which factors are propelling and restraining food authenticity market Market?
• What are the demanding global regions of the food authenticity market Market?
• What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?
• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC637
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.reportocean.com/