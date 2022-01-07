Drinking Water Adsorbents Market Scope and overview, CAGR, Volume and Value 2022-2030

The drinking water adsorbents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2021-2027. Stringent quality regulations combined with government initiatives to invest in treatment industries drive demand for drinking water adsorbents.

The speedy urbanization, economic expansion, and increased demand for bio-adsorbents are other factors that propel the market forward. In addition, the rising private and government bodies’ investments in drinking water treatment plants are likely to boost the market for drinking water treatment chemicals like adsorbents in the future years.

The growing level of water pollution has compelled governments worldwide to enact stringent waste treatment and pollution control regulations to protect groundwater and resources. These rules and regulations force companies to use efficient and environment-friendly treatment and disposal techniques.

The surging focus on the use of natural materials like wood, coconut shell, and plant waste in the activated carbon production to develop environmentally friendly products is expected to generate drinking water adsorbents market growth.

COVID-19 pandemic is expected to slow down the growth of the global market due to the lockdown imposed in many countries to contain the pandemic has resulted in the shutting down of manufacturing industries that will affect the production of the adsorbents. The disruption in the supply chain due to transport restrictions will affect the growth of the global drinking water adsorbents market.

Growth Drivers

The global market for drinking water adsorbents will be mainly driven by factors such as increasing population across the globe along with increased pollution of freshwater bodies due to rapid industrialization and urbanization. The stringent initiatives taken by the government to invest in treatment industries and the advancement in technology are expected to drive the global market for drinking water adsorbents during the forecast period.

Globally, 785 million individuals do not have access to basic drinking facilities and nearly, 2 billion population drinking H2O contaminated with various diseases such as cholera, dysentery, diarrhea, and typhoid. All these elements contribute to the demand for purified drinking H2O which is driving the growth of the global market for drinking H2O adsorbents.

There is a rapid increase in underground H2O pollution due to rapid industrialization in many countries. In India, more than 50% of districts have groundwater with high nitrate content above the permissible limit due to the discharge of toxic elements by industries in an unscientific manner and hence many countries are adopting stringent measures for pollution control by mandating industries to introduce efficient treatment and disposal methods. These developments will augment the growth of the global market.

The advancement in technology will also significantly contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years. For instance, new generation nano-adsorbents are being developed using nanoparticles that have the ability to remove new emerging pollutants such as pharmaceutical residues even at low concentrations independent of temperature and pH.

Companies are launching new adsorbent products and are developing innovative products based on new technologies. For instance, Cyclopure, Inc., launched the home PFAS Water Test for the U.S. market, in November 2019. PFAS Water Test Kit is the first product developed using the company’s patented DEXSORB adsorbents.

Drinking Water Adsorbents Market Report Segmentation

By Product

Zeolite

Clay

Alumina

Activated Carbon

Manganese Oxide Cellulose

Others

By Applications

Industrial

Commercial

Others

By Regions

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitive Insight

The major players in the industry for drinking water adsorbents are developing innovative technologies by investing heavily in research and development. Companies are also collaborating, acquiring, and merging to strengthen their global market presence.

Major players operating in the market include CycloPure Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, DuPont, TIGG LLC, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Lenntech B.V., Kuraray Co. Ltd., KMI Zeolite, BASF SE, and Purolite.

