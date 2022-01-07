Nutrigenomic Market Scope and overview, Global Insights and Trends, Forecasts to 2030

The nutrigenomics market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 16% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Nutrigenomics studies how food and food constituents affect gene expression and how genetic variations influence nutrient intake. Nutritional science aims to understand the interaction of nutrients and other dietary bioactive with the genome at a molecular level in order to determine how specific nutrients or dietary regimes may affect human health.

Factors Affecting

As demand increases for customized nutrition and food safety assessments, the market for nutrigenomics is rapidly expanding. Diverse developments in the global market regarding nutrition and diet have also positively impacted the nutrigenomic market. In addition, several governments around the world are supporting the market. In addition to these, the advancement in technology also contributes to its growth rate.

The growing number of diabetics and obese people worldwide has given nutrigenomics a tremendous opportunity to grow. In addition, COVID 19 has led to an increased awareness of the importance of a nutritious diet and has provided the market with growth opportunities. Technology advancements in the healthcare industry have also contributed to the market’s growth.

For a proper supply of nutrients in the body, a variety of supplements have existed. However, these supplements aren’t suitable for everyone, especially the elderly. In addition, some post-nutrigenomics reactions may occur. Additionally, the lack of qualified physicians and the high cost of treatment also hamper the growth of the nutrigenomics industry.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID 19, a global pandemic, has crippled economies all over the world. A large number of businesses have closed or experienced a decline in earnings. The result has been forcing economies into recession. During this period of time, it became crucial to increase the consumption of nutritious food in order to gain maximum immunity to combat this deadly virus.

After the lockdown, the nutrigenomics market showed a decline in demand early on as people became more aware of the importance of a nutritious diet. The nutrigenomics market rose in popularity. Also, nutrigenomics is growing due to the increase in diabetic patients.

Regional Overview

North America dominates the global market and holds the largest share of the global nutrigenomics market because it has such a large population that is obese and diabetic. According to various reports published by healthcare departments and institutes, 9.3% of the American population suffers from diabetes.

It is forecast that Asia-Pacific will witness significant growth in the nutrigenomics market over the coming years due to the need for functional foods and beverages. A further driver is an acceptance by the public of nutrigenomic techniques, which will propel the market’s growth in the coming years.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies in the global nutrigenomics market are:

WellGen Inc. (U.S.)

Geneus Health, LLC (U.S.)

Metagenics, Inc. (U.S.)

Genomix Nutrition, Inc. (U.S.)

Nutrigenomix (U.S.)

NutraGene (India)

Unilever Group (U.K.)

XCODE Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India)

DSM Corporation (Europe)

Cura Integrative Medicine (Australia)

GX Sciences Inc. (U.S.)

Cell-Logic (Australia)

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global nutrigenomics market segmentation focuses on Product, Technique, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Reagents and kits

Services

Segmentation based on Technique

Saliva

Buccal swab

Blood

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Obesity

Anti-aging

Diabetes

Chronic diseases

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

