Oat Milk Market Scope and overview, Overview with details Analysis, Competitive Landscapes, Forecast to 2022-2030

The global oat milk market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as the rising number of lactose intolerance cases and the increasing focus of customers on nutrition are boosting the industry. The shifting consumer focus toward nutrition-rich products and low-calorie diets is encouraging market players to develop new solutions.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC428

In addition, the growing knowledge of the dietary benefits of oat milk, which is high in Vitamin B12 and calcium, has led to increased demand. The demand for oat milk has also increased during the epidemic due to customers’ desire to strengthen their immune systems.

Food allergy affects 520 million people across the globe, according to the WHO report. In 2018, Food allergy was responsible for more than 150 deaths, and 2,000 hospitalizations in the U.S. Oats are gluten-free, and hence they are helpful for people who suffer from gluten sensitivity.

Globally, large numbers of people suffer from gluten insensitivity and in the U.S. alone, 6 to 7% is gluten-sensitive, which translates into 20 million people. This is shifting consumer’s focus towards hypoallergic, which will propel the growth of the global market in the coming years.

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to increase market growth, owing to the increasing use of packaged products. Since packaged products have more shelf life, consumers prefer these products to store them for an extended period. People are also becoming health conscious since the emergence of the pandemic, and this will further help the growth of the oat milk market.

Growth Drivers

The growth of the global market is driven by factors such as the increasing number of people allergic to lactose and gluten across the globe, along with the rising popularity of the vegan diet. The increasing awareness of health-conscious foods among consumers will further propel the growth of the global market for oat milk.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC428

People following a vegan diet have seen a significant rise across the globe and consumers are avoiding animal-based products. This has increased the demand for plant-based products such as oat milk. According to the report from proceedings of the National academy of sciences of the United States of America (PNAS), the adoption of plant-based diets is expected to lower worldwide mortality by 6% by 2050. Oat milk is rich in proteins and contains 3 grams of protein in a 1-cup serving. These factors will contribute to the upward growth of the milk market.

Oat milk contains a low number of calories, and hence it will help reduce obesity which is responsible for developing many chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). CVDs affect more than 420 million people globally and are responsible for more deaths than any other illness. Oat milk has high concentrations of calcium, iron, potassium, and vitamin D. All these factors augment the growth of the global oat milk market.

Many new developments have been taking place in the global market in recent times. For instance, in May 2021, Bevry launched India’s First Oat Milk that comes in three flavors that include Original, Choc-O-Haze, and Vanilla Cinnamon. Coca-Cola launched a new oat milk product Simply Oat, under its Simply brand in 2021, which has expanded its plant-based beverages portfolio.

Oat Milk Market Report Segmentation

By Source

· Organic

· Conventional

By Product

· Plain

· Flavored

By Packaging

· Cartons

· Bottles

· Others

By Application

· Food

· Beverage

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC428

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitive Insight

Major players across the globe are investing in research and development to develop oat milk products with various flavors and compositions. Companies are also devising key strategies such as new product launches, funding, and acquisitions to expand their market reach across the globe. Some of the major players operating in the market include Oatly, Rise Brewing, Happy Planet Foods, Thrive Market, Califia Farms, PepsiCo, Elmhurst, Pacific Foods, and Danone.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the food authenticity market Market?

• Which factors are influencing food authenticity market Market over the forecast period?

• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in food authenticity market Market?

• Which factors are propelling and restraining food authenticity market Market?

• What are the demanding global regions of the food authenticity market Market?

• What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC428

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/