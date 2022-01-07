Automotive LiDAR Market Scope and overview, Growth, Opportunities, Key Players & Forecast Outlook 2030

The Automotive LiDAR Market is anticipated to reach USD 4,135.2 million by 2027. The growing adoption of ADAS and investment in the dynamic development of autonomous vehicle by leading companies such as Uber, Google, and Apple, have had a positive impact on the global Automotive LiDAR market.

There are several advantages of integrating LiDAR in ADAS system such as it supports different environmental conditions, can work better range up varying from 10 cm to 100 m and also records 30 times quicker than regular camera video, such factors have highly propelled Automotive LiDAR market worldwide. Although, high cost and substitute technology are some of the factors that could affect the growth of the market. However, these factors are expected to have minimal impact on the Automotive LiDAR Market attributed to the decreasing price in near future with rise in volume.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5122

LiDAR has become an essential feature of self-driving cars, and therefore several advancements are taking place in the Automotive LiDAR Market to offer better product and service to end-user in coming years. Different market leaders are coming up with innovative technologies to grow and maintain their market position for instance in 2016, LeddarTech launched a modular Vu8 LiDAR sensor at a price of USD 475. Besides this, several other merger and acquisition are occurring in market such as in February, 2016, ZF acquired 40% share of Ibeo, this acquisition will help ZF to take the succeeding technological leap and a significant step forward in autonomous vehicle market. Such trends are further anticipated to bolster the market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Automotive LiDAR Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Automotive LiDAR Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Automotive LiDAR Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Automotive LiDAR Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5122

Currently, North America dominates the Automotive LiDAR market attributed to the technological advancements and early adopter of ADAS, existence of prominent Automotive LiDAR providers in the region, and robust technical adoption base. Also, the region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, the emerging application of autonomous vehicle technology in commercial cars services in key economies, such as the U.S. and Canada, is considerably adding to the market growth in the North American region. The markets in Asia Pacific, and European region are expected to notice a high growth during the coming years. The growth in Asia Pacific region is attributed to the increasing demand for autonomous car in the developing economies.

Major companies profiled in the Automotive LiDAR Market report include Scans LLC, Velodyne LIDAR, Inc., Quanergy Systems, Inc., LeddarTech, First Sensor AG, Novariant (AgJunction), Delphi Technologies, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Denso Corporation among others.

The high penetration of autonomous vehicle and rise in ADAS technology across globe is projected to boost the growth of the Automotive LiDAR Market over the forecast period. Several companies are going through technology partnership with IT giant to integrate Automotive LiDAR competences into their portfolio of products. For instance, recently in January 2018, OPTIS and LeddarTech collaborated together to bring the industrial replication of LiDAR based solutions for the booming autonomous vehicle industry.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5122

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/