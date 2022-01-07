Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Market Scope and overview, Market Scope and overview, Growth Study, Future Trends, Demands, and Top Players Data by Forecast to 2030

The automotive adhesives & sealants market is estimated to reach USD 7.01 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, .

The report Automotive Adhesive & Sealants Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, By Resin Type (Epoxy, Acrylics, Polyurethanes, Rubber, Polyvinylchloride, Silicones); By Technology (Hot Melt, Pressure Sensitive); By Vehicle Type; By Sales Channel; By Regions]: Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2027′ provides an extensive analysis of present market dynamics and predicted future trends. In 2018, the passenger vehicles segment accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue in 2021.

The increase in the demand for light weight passenger vehicles, and growth in global automotive industry majorly drives the market growth. The increasing need to enhance vehicle performance and reduce noise and vibration of vehicles along with increasing modernization of vehicles supports the market growth. The growing demand for vehicles from emerging economies further increases the application of automotive adhesive. The rising penetration of electric and hybrid vehicles, growing adoption of sustainable adhesives, and introduction of government regulations accelerate the market growth. New emerging markets, increasing adoption of bio-based adhesives, and technological advancements would provide growth opportunities in the Automotive Adhesive & Sealants Industry in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest market share in the global Automotive Adhesive & Sealants Industry during 2018. The growing urbanization, and rising population has accelerated the market growth in the region. The introduction of vehicular regulations and growing penetration of electric and hybrid vehicles increase the adoption of automotive adhesive in the region. The strong growth in the automotive industry, technological advancements, and high investment in R&D are factors expected to drive the market growth in the region.

The economic growth in countries such as China, Japan, and India, rising living standards, and growing disposable income further increase the demand of automobiles in Asia-Pacific. Expansion of global players into these countries to tap market potential boosts the growth of the Automotive Adhesive & Sealants Market. Technological advancements and established R&D institutes in China and Japan further supports the market growth.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include The DOW Chemical Company, Henkel & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, Solvay S.A., Sika AG, Franklin Adhesives and Polymers, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Illinois Tool Works Corporation, and Bostik S.A. These companies are consistently launching new products to enhance their offerings in the market. With the advancement of technologies, companies are innovating and introducing new customized products to cater the growing needs of the customers. Leading companies are also acquiring other companies, and enhancing their product offerings to improve their market reach. Acquisitions enable key players to increase their market potential in terms of geographic expansion and expansion of customer base.

Automotive Adhesive & Sealants market on the basis of source, functionality, application, distribution channel and region:

Automotive Adhesive Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2027)

Epoxy

Acrylics

Polyurethanes

Rubber

Polyvinylchloride

Silicones

Others

Automotive Adhesive Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2027)

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Adhesive Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2027)

Assembly

Body in White

Paint Shop

Powertrain

Others

Automotive Adhesive Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2027)

Hot Melt

Pressure Sensitive

Solvent Based

Water Based

Others

Automotive Adhesive Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2027)

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Adhesive Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

