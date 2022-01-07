Electric Bikes/e-Bikes Market Scope and overview, 2022 Analysis & Forecast To 2030 By Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation

The electric bikes market size is expected to reach USD 26 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, according to a report published by Report Ocean.

The report ‘Electric Bikes/E-Bikes Market [By Product Type (Pedal Assisted, Throttle Assisted); By Drive Mechanism (Hub Motor, Mid Drive, All Wheel Drive (AWD); By Battery Type (Lead Acid, Lithium-ion (Li-ion), Others); By Region]: Market Size & Forecast, 2021 – 2027’ provides holistic analysis of current and future market trends.

Enhancing bicycles with electric units significantly boosts its usability with multiple benefits. Benefits of electric bikes include additional power enabling long distance travel at better speeds, ability to carry some limited amount of material/cargo, and lower operational costs as compared to other transport modes. Also, e-bikes have the capability to make the cycling task easier due to presence of motorized assistance in usually tough situations such as uphill riding. Furthermore, e-bikes can be used for health benefits to enhance blood sugar level, and cardiovascular fitness and is also beneficial for specialized cardiac rehabilitation programs.

Growth in E-Bikes market is majorly driven by factors such as increased consumer awareness towards reducing air and sound pollution. Other factors enhancing the growth include government support and strict regulations to curb pollutions across various geographies. Moreover, increasing fuel prices and technological focus on designing and introducing new electric vehicles are other parameters positively impacting the adoption of electric bikes. The number of consumers opting for eco-friendly transportation alternatives is increasing steadily in many regions specifically North America and Europe where concepts such as E-Bikes rentals are already implemented and expected to further rise. This market research report provides an in-depth analysis of geographic distribution of the electric bikes market across North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (UK, France, Italy, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands), and Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea) regions. Asia Pacific regional market is expected to be the major and the fastest growing e-bikes market among all regions.

Sealed lead acid batteries are lower in costs and these batteries have a high consumer base in China as compared to other battery types. Owing to this factor, the lead acid battery based electric bikes segment is observed to hold higher market share than other battery types. However, Lithium ion (Li-ion) battery-based E-Bikes are expected to witness high growth in adoption during the forecast and this growth is mainly attributed to better performance features and lower carbon emissions.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Electric Bikes/e-Bikes Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Electric Bikes/e-Bikes Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Electric Bikes/e-Bikes Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Electric Bikes/e-Bikes Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The global electric bikes market is moderately competitive and some of the industry players covered in this report include Easy Motion Ebikes (BH Bicycle Corporation), KTM Fahrrad GmbH, Riese & Müller GmbH, Accell Group N.V., SONDORS Inc., F.I.V. E. Bianchi S.p.A., SCOTT Sports SA, Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, Trek Bicycle Corporation, and Giant Manufacturing Co Ltd.

Report Ocean has segmented the global Electric Bikes market on the basis of product, drive mechanism, battery type, and region:

Electric Bikes by Product Type Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Billion, 2015 – 2027)

Pedal Assisted

Throttle Assisted

Electric Bikes By Drive Mechanism Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Billion, 2015 – 2027)

Hub Motor

Mid Drive

All Wheel Drive (AWD)

Electric Bikes by Battery Type Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Billion, 2015 – 2027)

Lead Acid

Lithium-ion (Li-ion)

Others

Electric Bikes Region Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Billion, 2015 – 2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Belgium

Netherlands

Asia-Pacific

China

South Korea

Japan

Rest of World

