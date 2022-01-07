Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Scope and overview, Competitive Analysis Reports 2022-2030 with Top Vendors

The worldwide Automotive Catalytic Converter Market is anticipated to reach over USD 327.9 billion by 2027. In 2021, North America accounted for the majority share in the Automotive Catalytic Converter market. The three-way oxidation-reduction catalytic converter is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period.

The increasing demand and production of vehicles majorly drives the Automotive Catalytic Converter Market growth. The increasing regulations regarding emissions and fuel efficiency boosts the adoption of automotive catalytic converter. The increasing disposable income, increasing environmental concerns, and lifestyle changes increase the demand for efficient vehicles, thereby supporting the automotive catalytic converter market. Other factors driving market growth include technological advancement, and upcoming emission regulations in Asia. New emerging markets, emerging consumer demographics, and significant investments in research and development would provide numerous growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The North America Automotive Catalytic Converter Market is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. This is due to high living standards and high disposable income supporting the growth of the automotive industry. Presence of global players in these countries taps market potential and boosts the market growth. Increasing technological advancements and significant investments in research and development in automotive catalytic converters in vehicles boosts the market growth. The stringent government regulations regarding emissions and fuel efficiency further support the automotive catalytic converter market growth in this region. Governments in the region have introduced several laws and regulations to monitor vehicular emission. These regulations have mandated automobile manufacturers to use advanced technologies to combat high emission levels in vehicles

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Automotive Catalytic Converter Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Automotive Catalytic Converter Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Automotive Catalytic Converter Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Automotive Catalytic Converter Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The different types of automotive catalytic converters include two-way oxidation catalytic converter, three-way oxidation-reduction catalytic converter, and diesel oxidation catalytic converter. The three-way oxidation-reduction catalytic converter is expected to dominate the global automotive catalytic converter market in 2017 owing to significant increase in the demand for gasoline vehicles. The stringent emission regulations primarily drive the growth of this segment.

The leading companies profiled in the Automotive Catalytic Converter Market include Magneti Marelli S.P.A., Faurecia SA, Sango Co.Ltd., Benteler International AG, Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd. , BASF Catalysts LLC, European Exhaust and Catalyst Ltd, Deccats, Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd., and Calsonic Kansei Corporation among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

