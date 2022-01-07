Automotive Cold-End Exhaust After Market Scope and overview, CAGR, Volume and Value 2022-2030

The Automotive Cold-End Exhaust Aftermarket is anticipated to reach around USD 6,263 million by 2027. In 2021, the passenger vehicles segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2021, Europe accounted for the majority share in the global Automotive Cold-End Exhaust Aftermarket.

The expanding global automotive industry, along with increasing demand for passenger cars majorly drives the market growth. The stringent government regulations regarding vehicular emissions support the market growth. Other factors driving the market growth include growing development of autonomous vehicles, technological advancements, and modernization of vehicles. New emerging markets, emerging consumer demographics, and increasing environmental concerns would provide growth opportunities for automotive cold-end exhaust Aftermarket in the coming years.

Market players operating in the global Automotive Cold-End Exhaust Aftermarket are investing significantly in research and development and technological innovation to develop advanced products to meet the growing consumer demands. The stringent regulations rising environmental concerns, and emission norms have significantly increasing the demand for automotive cold-end exhaust aftermarket.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Automotive Cold-End Exhaust After market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Automotive Cold-End Exhaust After market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Automotive Cold-End Exhaust After market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Automotive Cold-End Exhaust After market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

In 2017, Europe accounted for the highest share in the automotive cold-end exhaust Aftermarket. The primary factors driving the market growth in the region include established automotive industry, technological advancements, and high investment in R&D. The introduction of stringent government regulations regarding vehicular safety and emissions accelerates the adoption of the market in the region. Asia-Pacific automotive cold-end exhaust Aftermarket is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The economic growth in countries such as China, Japan, and India, increasing development of autonomous vehicles, and growing automotive modernization further increases the demand of automotive cold-end exhaust Aftermarket in the region.

The leading companies profiled in the report include Faurecia, Dynomax Ultra Flo, Flowmaster, Inc., Tenneco Inc., Rogue Engineering, MagnaFlow, Bosal Group, Eberspächer Exhaust Aftermarket GmbH & Co. KG, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, and Magneti Marelli S.p.A.. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

