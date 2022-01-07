Automotive Suspension Market Scope and overview, To Develop with Increased Global Emphasis On Industrialization 2022-2030

The worldwide Automotive Suspension Market is anticipated to reach USD 127.6 billion by 2027. In 2021, the passenger cars segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue. In 2021, North America accounted for the majority share in the global automotive suspension market.

The increasing need to offer high quality driving experience along with enhanced comfort and safety drives the automotive suspension market growth. The increasing production of motor vehicles across the world, and growing popularity of luxury automobiles boosts the adoption of automotive suspension. The growing safety concerns have encouraged market players to integrate advanced automotive suspension systems in vehicles to improve the overall driving experience. Factors such as technological advancements, and use of light-weight material for suspension systems would fuel the automotive suspension market growth during the forecast period. New emerging markets, increasing demand of automobiles, and growing safety concerns are factors expected to influence the market in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the global automotive suspension market during the forecast period. Significant investment by market players to improve driving experience coupled with favorable regulations regarding transportation safety drive the growth of Automotive Suspension market in this region. Technological advancement and introduction of advanced automotive suspension systems by the market players has increased the acceptance of automotive suspension systems in the region. The rising demand for luxury vehicles, and economic growth in countries such as China and India boost the market growth in the region. Expansion of global players into these countries to tap market potential boosts the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Automotive Suspension Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Automotive Suspension Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Automotive Suspension Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Automotive Suspension Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The key players operating in the automotive suspension market include Multimatic Inc., Continental AG, Tenneco Inc., ZF TRW, Hendrickson USA, L.L.C, Thyssenkrupp AG, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Sogefi SpA, WABCO Holdings Inc., and NHK Spring Co., Ltd. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

