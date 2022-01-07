Automotive Tire Market Scope and overview, Market Scope and overview, Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2030

The Automotive Tire Market is anticipated to reach around USD 453.7 billion by 2027. In 2021, the passenger cars dominated the market, in terms of revenue. In 2021, Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority share in the global Automotive Tire market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5184

The expanding global automotive industry, along with increasing demand for passenger cars majorly drives the market growth. The adoption of automotive tires has increased significantly owing to increasing need to increase the average life of vehicles, and growing need to improve road safety by use of technologically advanced tires. Other factors driving the market growth include growing disposable income, technological advancements, and changing lifestyles. New emerging markets, emerging consumer demographics, and increasing adoption of green tires would provide growth opportunities for automotive tire market in the coming years.

Market players operating in the global automotive tire market are investing significantly in research and development and technological innovation to develop advanced products to meet the growing consumer demands. The stringent government regulations regarding the use of green tires also encourage new product development. In 2012, Hankook Tire developed an airless tire. The non-pneumatic tire results in significant energy savings through reduction of the production process by half. These tires can be reused or recycled and find applications in eco-friendly car models including hydrogen, electric and hybrid cars.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Automotive Tire Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Automotive Tire Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Automotive Tire Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5184

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Automotive Tire Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

In 2021, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in the global automotive tire market. Established automotive industry, technological advancements, and high investment in R&D are factors expected to drive the market growth in the region. The introduction of stringent government regulations regarding vehicular safety and use of green technology accelerates the adoption of automotive tires in the region. The economic growth in countries such as China, Japan, and India, rising living standards and growing disposable income further increases the demand of automobiles in the region. Expansion of global players into these countries to tap market potential boosts the market growth.

The leading companies profiled in the Automotive Tire Market report include MRF Tyres, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., Continental AG, Bridgestone Corporation, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., Michelin Group, Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd., Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Pirelli & C. S.P.A., and CEAT Ltd. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5184

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/