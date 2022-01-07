Automotive HVAC Market Scope and overview, Global Demand, Sales, Consumption and Forecasts to 2030

The worldwide Automotive HVAC market is anticipated to reach around USD 31,907 million by 2027. The passenger car dominated the automotive HVAC market in 2021. In 2021, Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority share in the Automotive HVAC market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5180

The significant increase in demand for passenger and commercial vehicles, and growth in global automotive industry boosts the demand for automotive HVAC. The demand for luxury and comfortable vehicles has increased significantly, especially from the emerging economies. Consumers prefer comfortable and enhanced driving experience, which boosts the automotive HVAC market. The increasing awareness among consumers regarding use of eco-friendly products coupled with rising demand for environment friendly refrigerants has encouraged market players to launch efficient automotive HVAC systems. New emerging markets, emerging consumer demographics, and stringent government regulations would provide growth opportunities for Automotive HVAC market in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Automotive HVAC Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Automotive HVAC Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Automotive HVAC Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Automotive HVAC Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5180

In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in the global Automotive HVAC market. The growing demand for automobiles in the region, established automotive industry, and technological advancements would accelerate the demand for automotive HVAC systems during the forecast period. The governments in the region have introduced stringent regulations regarding vehicular emissions and safety owing to environmental concerns. The increasing economic growth, and increasing demand from countries such as China and India further increases the adoption of automotive HVACs in the region. Expansion of global players into these countries to tap market potential boosts the market growth. The increasing environmental concerns have resulted in increased adoption of environment friendly refrigerants in the region. The adoption of geo-thermal heat pumps further supports the market growth in the region.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Sensata Technologies, Inc., Valeo S.A., Air International Thermal Systems, Delphi Automotive Plc, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Sanden Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Xiezhong International Holdings Ltd., Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. Kg, and Mahle Behr GmbH. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5180

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/