Electric Two-Wheeler to Register Exponential Production, financial Growth and Sale Rate in History and Forecast to 2030

The electric two-wheeler market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Electric two-wheelers include electric bicycles, electric scooters, electric motorcycles, and others, which are powered through an electric power source. Electric two-wheelers are lightweight, compact, easy to handle, and highly fuel efficient. A small engineering company based in Austria, Johammer, has developed a futuristic electric cruiser, Johammer J1. This bike is equipped with a 2.4-inch digital display attached to its rear-view mirrors, which displays speed, revs, and warnings. It offers a top speed of 75 mph with acceleration of 62 mph in 8 seconds. The bike is designed with motor and controller integrated into the rear wheel to enhance shock absorbance.

The demand for electric two-wheelers has increased over the years owing to depletion of traditional fuel sources and growing environmental concerns. The growing awareness regarding environmental pollution caused by vehicles run on traditional fuels, and development of public charging infrastructure has increased the adoption of electric two-wheelers. Governments are introducing stringent regulations regarding vehicular emissions, supporting the market growth. Governments across the world have introduced several laws and regulations to monitor vehicular emission. These regulations have mandated two-wheeler manufacturers to use advanced technologies to combat high emission levels in vehicles.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Electric Two-Wheeler Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Electric Two-Wheeler Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Electric Two-Wheeler Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Electric Two-Wheeler Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market trends and growth prospects of the Global Electric Two-Wheeler Market, 2021-2027. This report comprises a detailed geographic distribution of the market across North America, Europe, APAC and South America, and MEA. North America is further segmented into U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Europe is divided into Germany, UK, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is bifurcated into China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2017 owing to increasing awareness regarding environment, and growing vehicular population in this region. The increasing resource depletion, and development of public charging infrastructure have resulted in increasing adoption of electric two-wheelers in the region.

Competitive Landscape and Key Vendors

The global electric Two-Wheeler market is characterized by the presence of well-diversified international and small and medium-sized vendors. These companies are consistently launching new products to enhance their offerings in the market. With the advancement of technologies, companies are innovating and introducing new customized products to cater the growing needs of the customers. Leading companies are also acquiring other companies, and enhancing their product offerings to improve their market reach. Acquisitions enable key players to increase their market potential in terms of geographic expansion and expansion of customer base. The leading companies profiled in the report include Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle, Yadea Technology Group, Zero Motorcycles, Energica Motor company, Sanyang Industry, Alta Motors, Guangzhou Camqi Electric Vehicle, Yobykes, Ampere Vehicles, and Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd.

Market Segment Outlook

Type

Electric Scooters

Electric Motorcycles

Others

Battery Capacity

24V

36V

48V

>48V

Battery Type

Lead-acid

Li-ion

Others

Technology

Plugin

Battery-Based

Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

